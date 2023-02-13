The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling program had six wrestlers advance to the Waunakee Sectional after the team finished fourth at the Sun Prairie Regional with 140 points on Saturday, Feb. 11.

MGM was led by a pair of freshmen. Xavier Denman (126) and Nick Gallagher (182) won their respective weight brackets and qualified for sectionals.

