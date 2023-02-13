Rux (22-7) went 1-1 with a 21-6 technical fall over Gatlin Empey, but lost the first-place match by a 5-4 decision to Bryan Guevara. Dotzauer (19-20) went 1-1, scoring a pinfall (0:46) over Boone Freihoefer to place third.
Cardoso (16-15) finished 1-2 with a 5-1 decision win over Lukas Hartberg. Nickels (16-12) scored a record of 2-2 with wins coming from a 16-1 technical fall win over Blake Baldis and a pinfall (4:27) against Bobby Thao.
The Waunakee Sectional will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
Seven other wrestlers competed at the regional. Joel Karls (16-17) went 2-1 to finish fifth with a pinfall (1:07) against Trycen Blake and a pinfall (5:52) against Haroon Ahamed.
Dominick Hyatt (11-17) also placed fifth in the 145 weight bracket with a record of 1-1. Hyatt scored a pinfall (1:33) against Liam Bakken.
Brevid Roth (14-18) went 0-2 at 220, Grant Arcand (5-19) went 0-2 at 195 and Cooper Cornish (0-7) went 0-2 at 160. Gavin Sparks (0-5) went 0-2 at 138 and Quran Dunne-Morgan (10-24) went 1-2 at 132. Dunne-Morgan scored a pinfall (2:47) against Luis Acosta Mass.
Team scores: Stoughton 263.5, Sun Prairie 164.5, Oregon 157, Monona Grove/McFarland 140, Verona 140, Madison East 139, Madison La Follette 69.5, Madison West 19.