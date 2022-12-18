A goal by Rachel Simonson in the third period proved to be the difference in a Stoughton Icebergs 2-1 loss to Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 16 at Viroqua Community Arena.

Simonson scored on assists from Gabby Olson and Gracie Goss for the go-ahead goal. Simonson also scored in the first period on a power play, assisted by Olson.

