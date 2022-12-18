hot GIRLS HOCKEY Stoughton Icebergs drop games against Metro Lynx and Viroqua By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A goal by Rachel Simonson in the third period proved to be the difference in a Stoughton Icebergs 2-1 loss to Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 16 at Viroqua Community Arena. Payton Hauge records a hat trick; McFarland boys hockey wins against StoughtonSimonson scored on assists from Gabby Olson and Gracie Goss for the go-ahead goal. Simonson also scored in the first period on a power play, assisted by Olson. Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Fox Cities StarsThe lone goal for Stoughton came in the second period from Alexa Bartels of Oregon. Bartels scored on an assist from Carley O’Neil of Stoughton.Goalie Aven Grunner recorded 40 saves in the loss. Stoughton is 1-9 on the season. Monona Grove boys hockey scores four goals in the third period to defeat MiltonMetro Lynx 4, Stoughton 0Emma Stebbeds and Izzy Goldschmidt of the Metro Lynx proved to be a dangerous combination, scoring all four goals as the Icebergs fell 4-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Mandt Community Center.Stebbeds and Goldschmidt each scored a goal in the second and third periods to give the Metro Lynx the 4-0 victory. Stoughton goalie Aven Grunner recorded 75 saves in the loss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn Monona mayor gets a challenge as April election cycle begins for Monona, McFarland, Cottage Grove McFarland School district approves 5-year strategic plan Ava Dean scores career-high 23 points; McFarland girls basketball dominates Clinton Luke Rux wins weight bracket; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling 11th at Waunakee Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin