GIRLS HOCKEY Stoughton Icebergs shut out by Rock County Fury, Badger Lightning and Central Wisconsin By Calahan Steed Dec 6, 2022

In a Badger Conference matchup, the Stoughton Icebergs lost 3-0 to the Rock County Fury at Telfer Pavilion & Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit on Monday, December 5.

After a scoreless first period, Emma Kligora broke through for the Fury in the second period with a goal. In the third period, Ava Kligora and Claudia Boehlke put the game away with goals.

Goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton recorded 45 saves. Stoughton is 1-6 on the season.

Badger Lightning 4, Stoughton 0

The Stoughton Icebergs lost 4-0 to the Badger Lightning at Mandt Community Center on Saturday, December 3.

Eryn Benson and Ryleigh Bychinski scored in the first period for the Lightning. Audrey Hanko scored in the second period, while Kayla Capener scored in the third period.

Goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton recorded 59 saves.

Central Wisconsin 7, Stoughton 0

The Icebergs were shutout in a 7-0 defeat to the Central Wisconsin Storm at Mandt Community Center on Friday, December 2.

Ava Whitmore and Hannah Baumann each scored twice for the Storm, while Gabi Heuser, Madeline Kelter and Julia DeByle added a goal. Goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton stopped 72 shots for the Icebergs.