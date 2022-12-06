In a Badger Conference matchup, the Stoughton Icebergs lost 3-0 to the Rock County Fury at Telfer Pavilion & Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit on Monday, December 5.

After a scoreless first period, Emma Kligora broke through for the Fury in the second period with a goal. In the third period, Ava Kligora and Claudia Boehlke put the game away with goals.

