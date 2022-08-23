Bubba Blair
Buy Now

Senior midfielder Bubba Blair battles against a double team in a 3-0 loss to Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, August 23. 

In a span of three minutes, the Spartans went from being tied 0-0 to trailing 3-0 on Tuesday, August 23.

Brett Ogorzalek steps down as McFarland boys soccer coach after nine seasons

The Sun Prairie West Wolves scored in the 27th, 28th and 29th minute to defeat McFarland 3-0 at McFarland High School in boys soccer.

Keegan Bell
Buy Now

Senior defender Keegan Bell looks to play the ball upfield in a 3-0 loss to Sun Prairie West. 
McFarland girls swim wins five events at Stoughton Tri
McFarland girls volleyball looking for contributions from last year's state returners

Tags