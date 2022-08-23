hot Sun Prairie West shutouts McFarland boys soccer in opener By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Senior midfielder Bubba Blair battles against a double team in a 3-0 loss to Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, August 23. Calahan Steed In a span of three minutes, the Spartans went from being tied 0-0 to trailing 3-0 on Tuesday, August 23. Brett Ogorzalek steps down as McFarland boys soccer coach after nine seasonsThe Sun Prairie West Wolves scored in the 27th, 28th and 29th minute to defeat McFarland 3-0 at McFarland High School in boys soccer. Buy Now Senior defender Keegan Bell looks to play the ball upfield in a 3-0 loss to Sun Prairie West. Calahan Steed Riley Stevens scored in the 27th and 29th minute for the Wolves. Tyler Hodges scored the other goal for Sun Prairie West. McFarland girls swim wins five events at Stoughton TriGoalkeeper Mason Witt recorded nine saves for the Spartans. McFarland came into the game ranked third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. McFarland girls volleyball looking for contributions from last year's state returners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls volleyball looking for contributions from last year's state returners Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season Hilary Brandt voted in as new McFarland board trustee McFarland girls swim fourth at DeForest Invitational McFarland girls golf takes fifth at Edgerton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin