After over 20 years, there will be a new coach on the sideline for McFarland volleyball games.

Trish Fortune steps down as McFarland volleyball coach after 20 years

Tommy Moriarty will take over for Trish Fortune as next head coach of the Spartan program.

Avery Pennekamp, Maddy Fortune, Gwen Crull and Hannah Rounds selected as all-state, Holly Casucci and Ainsley Pennekamp earn conference honors
McFarland volleyball earns silver ball at state championship

Tags