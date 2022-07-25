After over 20 years, there will be a new coach on the sideline for McFarland volleyball games.
Tommy Moriarty will take over for Trish Fortune as next head coach of the Spartan program.
“I’ve wanted to be a varsity head coach at some point,” said Moriarty. “Living on the east side of Madison, the position opened for both math teaching and varsity coaching and it seemed like the absolute perfect fit.”
After playing four years as a varsity starter on the Appleton East High School boys volleyball team, Moriarty played five years as a starter on the University of Eau Claire men’s team.
Moriarty began coaching as a student assistant at Eau Claire, assisting the Blugolds for three years. Moriarty graduated from Eau Claire in 2014 with a double major in kinesiology and math teaching.
After graduation, Moriarty spent three years at Neenah High School, four years at Appleton North High School and one year at Watertown High School as a varsity assistant.
Right after his daughter was born, Moriarty got hired by McFarland in March for his first head coaching job. Along with coaching, Moriarty will be teaching Algebra and Algebra II at McFarland.
“McFarland has built a great program from the ground up,” said Moriarty. “The youth program is strong, the lower levels are strong, the varsity level is strong and it’s just really attractive for me to be close to home and in a school that has been successful.”
Moriarty has been with the team since the first week of June, and has retained most of the coaching staff from the previous season. The Spartans begin organized practices on Monday, August 15.
The coaching staff and I are really excited to see where we go from here,” said Moriarty. “We’ve got a good foundation, we feel like we have a lot of strong players at all levels and it should be a really exciting season with a lot of growth.”
