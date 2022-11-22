The Spartans held a brief 1-0 lead over the Muskego Co-Op before the Ice Force rattled off seven goals in a McFarland boys hockey 7-1 loss on Tuesday, November 22 at Wilson Park.

McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against Homestead

Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored in the first period off an assist from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and senior forward Payton Hauge.

McFarland volleyball: Gwen Crull, Ava Dean and Maggie Paulios named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; seven players in total recognized
Dadon Gillen and Paul Morris honorable mentions on all-state team; Morris, Gillen and Keats Dyslin named to all-region team

Tags