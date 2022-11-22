hot MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY Ty Paulios scores lone goal in a McFarland boys hockey loss to Mukego By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 22, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spartans held a brief 1-0 lead over the Muskego Co-Op before the Ice Force rattled off seven goals in a McFarland boys hockey 7-1 loss on Tuesday, November 22 at Wilson Park. McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against HomesteadSophomore forward Ty Paulios scored in the first period off an assist from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and senior forward Payton Hauge. McFarland volleyball: Gwen Crull, Ava Dean and Maggie Paulios named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; seven players in total recognizedFor Muskego, Howie Mahnke scored in each period to record a hat trick. Mason Tricker scored twice, while Quinn Bradford and Ryan Anderson scored once. Dadon Gillen and Paul Morris honorable mentions on all-state team; Morris, Gillen and Keats Dyslin named to all-region teamJunior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 31 saves in the loss. McFarland is 0-2 to start the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater McFarland boys basketball returns five all-conference players, ready to battle for Rock Valley Conference crown McFarland boys swim ready to dive off the blocks McFarland boys hockey loses opener against Homestead Bubba Blair named to all-state team for boys soccer Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin