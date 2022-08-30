The McFarland Village Board last week charted a course to borrow and levy significantly more than recent years, as the village prepares to take up a number of large infrastructure projects.
The annual Strategic Implementation Plan and five-year Capital Improvement Plan show the village is gearing up to invest tens of millions of dollars in its roads, parks and public facilities over the next five years.
The documents are not binding, but are used by the village to outline its priorities and plan for future spending obligations. These plans will inform the 2023 budget process, a process that begins next month.
Village President Carolyn Clow said the ambitious planning, adopted at an Aug. 23 meeting, is a response to a growing population and public requests for new facilities and services.
“We’ve been hearing from the community that they are looking for these larger projects,” Clow said. “Our community is growing, and we need to have bigger things in the works.”
McFarland’s population grew from 7,808 to 8,991, or more than 15 percent, between 2010 and 2020, according to census data.
Clow emphasized that the current plans are just road maps, and many individual projects will require planning and public input before the village commits.
“There are lots more places for people in the community to speak up, to say it’s too much or we need certain fundraising commitments to make this work,” she said. “I expect those things.”
Among the anticipated projects is a new municipal center, which the village hopes to start building in 2024. Though the master plan for the center won’t be completed until next spring, the village has presumed an estimated cost of $13 million, most of which would be borrowed. Planning for that center comes as construction wraps up on the new public safety center, a $22.5 million project set to open next June.
The Department of Public Works—responsible for maintenance of streets, sewers and drainage, garbage collection and other infrastructure systems—is projected to spend $27 million over the next five years. Over half of those costs, estimated at almost $15 million, would come from streets projects identified in a recent 10-year plan for road improvements, including projects on Paulson Road, Exchange St., and N Terminal Dr.
Also included in the village’s plans are several big changes to McFarland’s parks, most notably work on the planned Community Park on the village’s east side and the ongoing redesign of William McFarland Park, which includes pickleball courts set to open by the end of September, a new skatepark and potentially an aquatics facility. Capital spending for the parks department across the five-year plan is estimated at $18 million.
In order to pay for a hike in spending on infrastructure, the village would also need to increase its borrowing and tax levies. The 2023-27 capital plan projects an average annual tax increase of $151.46 for a household of median property value, or $312,300. That number is nearly twice what was in the 2021-25 plan, at $79.49, and three times that from 2020-24 at $52.15.
In addition to the higher taxes, McFarland is looking to borrow more than usual. By state law, a municipality cannot owe more than five percent of its total property value at once. In past years McFarland has aimed to stay below two-thirds of that debt limit. The capital plan approved last week sees the village bumping up against that non-binding policy, peaking around 69 percent of its legal borrowing limit in 2024. Village Administrator Matt Schuenke was not concerned, since that number is projected to drop in the following years, and the two-thirds benchmark is simply a guideline. The borrowing accounted for in the plan totals $36.7 million in borrowing over the next five years.
“Costs are naturally higher,” Schuenke said of the plan’s price tag. “ A, because things cost more in today’s market and B, we’ve moved forward with the Public Safety Center, a significant undertaking.”
At the Aug. 23 meeting, Clow told the Board that this year’s planning was more detailed than in previous years, due to the size of potential spending.
“In this plan, we’ve borrowed the most the village has ever borrowed,” she said. “But it also has the most planning behind it, so that we can be accountable to residents and taxpayers.”
The plans will be considered throughout the village’s work on its 2023 budget, which begins in late September and continues through the fall. The final budget will be approved in late November.