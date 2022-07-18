Waubesa Sailing Club continues to ride throughout the summer

The Waubesa Sailing Club has been riding on Lake Waubesa for over 40 years.
Members have competed in races, sunset rides, poker runs and even the occasional water balloon fight.
“My father (John Gaffney) decided to get the sailboats together, mainly as a fun thing to do and it grew into a club,” said Commodore Tim Gaffney.
Founded by John Gaffney and Lars Barber, the sailing club promotes safety, while teaching and getting to enjoy the sport of sailing.
“One of the things we promote is you don’t have to have a boat to be a part of the sailing club and we encourage people to come and be the crew,” said Vice Commodore Teri Keeler. “That’s what has made our club very successful is you don’t have to have a boat to come out and sail.”
The club helps take care of a pier at McDaniel Park. While the pier is owned by the village of McFarland, the club helps maintain the pier.
“We have a very good relationship with the village of McFarland and this pier. People like to walk out here, see sunsets and look at sailboats,” said Gaffney.
Weather plays a role for when the group goes out. Aside from avoiding storms, wind is a major contributor. Too little or too much wind plays a role in the safety of the sailboats and riders.
The club sets sail from June to September before removing the pier in October. The club is scheduled to have races on Sundays in August, while also having a social sail day on Sunday, September 11.
“It’s a way for sailors to get together and see the variety of boats,” said Gaffney. “There’s only a couple of boats that are the same here, so we take all kinds of boats.”