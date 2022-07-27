Like many recent military veterans, Sept. 11, 2001, changed everything for McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin.
Chapin, who was born and raised in McFarland and lives just outside the village, was working as an officer with the UW-Madison Police Department and attending courses at Madison Area Technical College to finish up his degree in criminal justice at the time two jetliners destroyed the Twin Towers in New York City.
It was then he decided to pursue a military career before returning to full time police work.
“On the news, I’d heard that there was an airplane that had flown into a building in New York, and in my mind I pictured a little Cessna 172, so I had no clue that it was a big airliner that had flown into the towers,” Chapin said. “So I got to class that day, walked into class, and we’ve got TVs on in the class and everybody’s glued to the TV, and I realized that my life was changing right then.”
Chapin had joined the Air Force National Guard while working on a law enforcement career. But when he got a call that day asking if he wanted to become active duty, he jumped at it.
He got to take a hiatus from his job, and his supervisor told him he could take a few weeks to spend with his family before his deployment. But it didn’t go quite how Chapin expected.
“I’m thinking I’m going to Iraq or Saudi Arabia or somewhere in the Middle East, and instead I ended up in Idaho,” he quipped.
Over the next four years, his active deployments would take him as far away as Diego Garcia, a remote strategic outpost in the Indian Ocean, and Cyprus, in the Mediterranean Sea.
During that time, he thought he would spend 20 years in the military before retiring. That all changed when he was deployed to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in September 2005.
“The day that I was deploying – my wife and I at that point had three kids – and I’m standing in the parking lot of the Guard base with my youngest daughter looking at me saying ‘Bye daddy, bye daddy, bye daddy,’ and I’m thinking, ‘She’s thinking I’m coming home today, and I’m not,’ and it just pulled at my heartstrings,” Chapin said.
After sacrificing family time – including multiple Christmases and some of his kids’ birthdays – for the military, Chapin and his wife decided it was time for his service to come to an end.
He completed his last drill in November 2005 and separated from the National Guard in January 2006. Since he had committed to eight years of service, he remained in inactive reserve for just over a year before officially exiting the military.
Chapin returned to UWPD, where he was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and lieutenant in 2013. He was also involved in security for visits from President Barack Obama on two occasions during his time with the UWPD.
In October 2017, Chapin left UWPD to become the chief of police with the Shorewood Hills Police Department, where he remained until joining the McFarland Police Department in 2021.
Chapin, who with his wife Amy, now has four kids, described his current role as McFarland Police Chief as his “dream job.”
Military detour
Chapin had graduated from McFarland High School in 1996 and originally wanted to work for the police right out of high school, but instead opted to join the military after failing to find a position.
“I had been influenced by the school liaison officer, Mike Klementz, to explore becoming a police officer and I had applied to a bunch of different organizations,” Chapin said. “I got turned down at that point because I was young, so a couple of people encouraged me to join the military.”
In May 1999, Chapin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, which he described as the Air Force’s version of police. After graduating from the USAF Security Forces Academy, he joined the National Guard, where he was deployed to Turkey for a two-week summer camp for National Guard reserves.
When he returned to the U.S., Chapin said he applied to several police departments and was hired by UWPD in August 2000. When the Sept. 11 attacks happened, Chapin was balancing the National Guard, his work with UWPD and his classes at MATC.
Active duty
As a result of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, Chapin was able to join active duty and maintain his job with UWPD when he was at home. With that, he was deployed for the first time at the end of September 2001.
With Air Force troops originally stationed at Idaho’s Mountain Home Air Force Base deployed overseas, Chapin was sent to the base to do security. He said families of the troops lived on the base, so he basically served as military base law enforcement.
He remained at Mountain Home for about four months before returning home in Jan. 2002. Chapin was then deployed again in 2003 and 2004 to Cyprus and Diego Garcia, respectively. In each four-month role, he served in a security capacity as he did at Mountain Home. However, Chapin said in Cyprus and Diego Garcia he served as flight line security, where he protected military assets and guarded the flight line to make sure nobody messed with the aircrafts.
Shaping the manDespite not serving on the front lines, Chapin said he knows that his service made a difference.
“I know that what I did absolutely supported people who were forward deployed, supporting people like (Cottage Grove Police lieutenant) Matt Wagner because if myself or somebody else wouldn’t have been in Diego Garcia or Cyprus or in those places, the mission of being forward deployed wouldn’t have happened,” Chapin said. “Everybody has their place.”
In recounting his time with the military, Chapin said his experience was crucial to the person he’s become.
“I absolutely loved my time in the military. I loved the people. I loved the ability to travel and see parts of the world that I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to,” Chapin said. “How many people can say that they’ve been to Diego Garcia? Most people don’t even know where Diego Garcia is. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”