BOYS SOCCER ALL-STAR GAME

Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt compete in boys Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game

Zach Nichols
Zach Nichols plays a ball down from his chest in the all-star game. 

Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt competed in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game at Breese Stevens Field in Madison on Saturday, July 16.

Nichols and Schutt played for the South Blue Team, which lost 3-2 to the North Gold Team in a penalty kick shoot-out. Schutt, who will attend UW-Madison in the fall, played the first half.

Matt Schutt
Matt Schutt prevents a corner kick by diving for a ball going out of bounds on Saturday, July 16. 

Nichols, who will attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City, had his shot saved in the shoot-out. The Gold Team won 4-3 in the shoot-out after the Blue Team’s shot sailed over the crossbar.

