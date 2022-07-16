hot BOYS SOCCER ALL-STAR GAME Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt compete in boys Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Zach Nichols plays a ball down from his chest in the all-star game. Calahan Steed Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt competed in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game at Breese Stevens Field in Madison on Saturday, July 16.Nichols and Schutt played for the South Blue Team, which lost 3-2 to the North Gold Team in a penalty kick shoot-out. Schutt, who will attend UW-Madison in the fall, played the first half. Buy Now Matt Schutt prevents a corner kick by diving for a ball going out of bounds on Saturday, July 16. Calahan Steed Nichols, who will attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City, had his shot saved in the shoot-out. The Gold Team won 4-3 in the shoot-out after the Blue Team’s shot sailed over the crossbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today