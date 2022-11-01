Cottage Grove has narrowed the search for its next police chief down to just three men.
At a meet and greet event last week, community members had the opportunity to learn about and ask questions of finalists Al Fear, Mark Garry and Matthew Wagner.
Whoever is chosen for the job will replace Chief Daniel Layber, who is retiring at the end of 2022. The village hopes to make an offer to its chosen candidate in early November.
Al Fear is the former commander of the Cedar Rapids Police Department in Iowa, and more recently the founder of Guardian Training Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing mental health support for first responders. Fear holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, and he is currently finishing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
Coming from Cedar Rapids, a city with a population about 18 times that of Cottage Grove, Fear said that he wanted to bring the experience of a large city to the police force of a rapidly growing community.
“Being in a larger community, I’ve experienced a ton of stuff. Gang violence, drive-by shootings,” he said. “If I train officers on what I have experienced, to let them know what could possibly happen, we can train for the worst and hope for the best.”
Fear told residents that one of his first priorities is ensuring support for each officer.
“I’ve been to too many cops’ funerals,” he said. “You’re a different person from when you start the job to when you retire. I want to make sure that change does not become a negative.”
Mark Garry is the deputy chief of the Pewaukee Police Department, having 33 years of law enforcement experience. He is a veteran of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He holds a masters degree in criminal justice leadership from Marian University.
Garry told attendees about his appreciation for the Cottage Grove area, saying he is excited by the village’s combination of small-town charm and promising economic development. Garry said he would prioritize building community engagement with the department.
“I want to be part of that team that’s continuing the success of the community and the police department,” he said. “Working together, we achieve success.”
Matthew Wagner has been the Cottage Grove Police Department’s second-in-command for six years, serving as a lieutenant on the force for most of its existence. The department was created in 2015. Wagner holds a master’s degree in organization change leadership from UW-Platteville as well as bachelor’s and associate’s degrees in criminal justice. He is a Marine Corp veteran and previously served on the Village of Oregon’s police force.
Wagner said his roots are in the village, emphasizing his connections with other village departments as well as the current police staff. He said it has long been his personal aspiration to serve as a police chief.
“I’ve bled here; I’ve sweat here; I’ve made decisions here,” he said.
Wagner pitched his own idea for increasing community engagement with the police department: assigning individual officers to specific neighborhoods in the village. He also spoke in support of School Resource Officers as links between the community and the department.
“That officer can be that first line of defense, that first line of communication,” he said. “Having those extra eyes out there is phenomenal.”