Memorial Dedication Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jun 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The Waterloo Legion Auxiliary, American Legion and VFW marked the unveiling of its new veterans monument in downtown Waterloo. Sadye Ring and Sharon Burbach Buy Now Sadye RING Buy Now Sadye RING Buy Now Sadye RING Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Voss resigns as Waunakee girls' soccer coach Poynette School Board approves 5 staffing departures, 3 hires at June meeting Town and Country Days approaches Waunakee builder earns five Badger Craftsman Awards Waunakee school board chooses initial middle school design Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Edward Jones Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin