The Monona Grove High School held the National Honor Society (NHS) Induction Ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, March 14th at the high school’s
auditorium. This annual ceremony honors and celebrates the new and existing members and their accomplishments.
Upon the third anniversary of the start of the pandemic, it’s been recognizably more challenging for students to succeed with the swift changes that were made to their everyday lives, including school. That’s why the MGHS NHS was very proud to welcome 91 new students to the organization, for a total of nearly 150 students now in the Monona Grove chapter. Matt Bittorf, the NHS advisor, led the night by explaining, “these young people consistently demonstrate and maintain scholarship, leadership, service and character - values which are not only fundamental to the NHS but exemplify the characteristics that we value and admire here at Monona Grove.”
Principal Mitch McGrath encouraged students, “what I am asking you to do is to rise to the challenge of serving others each day with that everyday service mindset and rise to the challenge of serving our collective mission here at the high school this spring and as seniors next year.” The ceremony also featured student speakers who shared their insights into their successes and aspirations as they continue through their education journey.
NHS is made up of four pillars: service, character, scholarship and citizenship. Alivia Weum, NHS Senior President, pointed out from her experiences, “though there are technically only four pillars of NHS, one could argue the fifth and most important is the ‘and’ that connects each.”
Anne Bernards, a senior at MG21 and NHS member, also spoke about her experience not only as a student but also about the non-profit she founded called Mental Health is Lit which provides mental health resources to children at local schools and community centers. “I would never know if I ever help anyone with what I do. But I know that if one person felt even slightly better with my work, it would be worth it. Don’t be afraid it won’t be enough because every single bit of service counts,” said Bernards.
The NHS is an organization that recognizes outstanding high school students across the
country. Members are held to a high standard of academic excellence and ethical conduct, and are also expected to engage in diverse service projects and activities. The MGHS students exceed these expectations and consistently demonstrate exceptional commitment to these standards.