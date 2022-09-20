Middleton routs Janesville Parker boys soccer By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLETON - - Middleton scored 11 first-half goals in a 14-0 victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday.The Cardinals (6-0-4 overall, 3-0-2 conference) saw eight different players score in the win. Parker is 0-7 and 0-6 in Big Eight Conference play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Elderly male commits suicide near east precinct; first male sentenced in Scott death Monona Grove football competes in emotional night against Mount Horeb Sun Prairie East and West clash on gridiron Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin