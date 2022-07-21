The Midwest Fire Fest has been reignited.The annual arts festival, taking place July 23 and 24 at West Side Park in downtown Cambridge, was damped by COVID. The pandemic derailed the event two years running, though the spark to keep it going stayed bright. It’s back, complete with fire dancers, potters, printmakers, musicians, and more, culminating in the on-site firing and revealing of a 7-foot clay structure that will be placed as public art in the city for years to come.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the arts again with our community,” says Laurie Struss, president of the Cambridge Arts Council. “This isn’t your momma’s art fair,” she says. “It’s an art fair on steroids.” There will be artists creating art on-site, allowing visitors to do likewise. There will be demonstrations and instructors, including members of the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association. Struss says, “You’ll be able to try your hand at being a blacksmith yourself!”