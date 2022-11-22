An 1862 autograph book from Milton Academy made its way to Main Hall last year when descendants of former student Lucy Clarke brought the book back to Milton to share its unique contents.
Autograph books were popular items among Academy graduates during the mid-1800s prior to the introduction of full-blown college yearbooks. The books were often used by students to collect signatures, sentiments and reminisces of friends, classmates and instructors.
The Milton College Preservation Society holds in its archives several autograph books dating to the 1800s. The Clarke book, however, is perhaps the most historically significant autograph book from Milton Academy known to still exist.
The book is the property of Melodie McHugh, of Oak Lawn, Illinois. Her great, great grandmother was Lucy Clarke, an 1862 graduate of Milton Academy. In the late 1860s, Lucy Clarke married Willis P. Clarke (no relation), an 1861 graduate of Milton Academy. In October, 1861 W.P. Clarke enlisted in Co. K of the 13th Wisconsin Infantry, serving until mustering out as a Lieutenant in November, 1865.
The book is a diary-size, 6-inch-by-9-inch red hardcover, in fair condition but with a worn spine. It contains 25 inscriptions from Lucy’s schoolmates.
McHugh said she was unaware of the book until she began organizing family items from her mother’s estate a few years ago.
“She never mentioned it,” McHugh said. “She probably didn’t think it had any historical significance.”
Realizing the book may be of unique historical significance, McHugh emailed the Milton Historical Society. After several email exchanges with Doug Welch, former assistant director of the Milton House Museum and current curator at Main Hall on the former Milton College campus, McHugh traveled to Milton with the book.
Lucy Clarke is listed in Milton Academy Catalogs as being a student from Milton during the academic years of 1858-1862. The autograph book carries the thoughts of several distinguished Milton Academy graduates, including those of Lewis Alexander Platts, who became a distinguished Seventh Day Baptist elder and for a time edited the Sabbath Recorder published in Alfred, New York.
The years Lucy Clarke was enrolled at Milton Academy saw her at a small academy mixing with young men who would soon march off to the horrific Civil War as part of the Union Army. Three future soldiers signed Lucy’s autograph book in 1862, including Samuel R. Bell, ETC Bennett and Willis Noyes.
Lucy Clarke’s name is listed in Academy catalogs alongside the names of W. Everette Moon, William Wineger and Albert Walker—three Milton Academy students killed in action during the war.
Forty-one of the 325 Academy students who served in the Union Army died during their service. Fourteen were killed in action or died of combat wounds.
Bell, Bennett and Noyes each survived the war, though Bell and Noyes were each discharged in 1863 due to illness disability. Noyes returned to his family’s farm west of Janesville and Bell became a prominent Milwaukee businessman, grain commissioner and county board supervisor.
Platts was the son of David Rittenhouse Platts who came west from Ohio in 1845 just as Joseph Goodrich was founding Milton, Milton Academy and building the Milton House Inn. Two brothers of Lewis Platts—Benjamin and 16-year-old Corliss—died while serving in the Union Army in 1862. Lewis Platts traveled to Janesville in the spring of 1863 to register for the Union draft.
Platts was accompanied by Andrew Pratt, the only former slave known by name to have come through the Milton House as part of the Underground Railroad. Pratt, born into slavery in Arkansas, arrived in Milton in 1861 and remained in the community for several years, working for David Rittenhouse Platts.
On the 1863 draft registry, the names of Andrew Pratt and Lewis Alexander Platts appear on consecutive registration lines. Neither man served—Pratt because of the color of his skin and Platts was rejected due to medical issues.
After graduating from Milton Academy in 1864, Platts went east to study at Alfred University in New York and then the Union Theological Seminary in New York City and pastored at three churches in New York and Rhode Island. For 10 years, Platts edited the Sabbath Recorder, the national ministry publication of the Seventh Day Baptist Church published in Alfred.
Platts returned to Milton in 1896 to serve as the ninth pastor of the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church until 1909. His wife, Emma, also an 1864 graduate of Milton Academy, taught French and literature at Milton College. In 1915, Platts died in the Chicago home of his son, Lewis Arthur Platts, at age 75. He is buried in the Milton Cemetery.
Another entry in Lucy Clarke’s autograph book is from the hand of William Wallace Clarke, the younger brother of Willis Peck Clarke, Lucy’s future husband. According to documents held at the Milton House Museum, W.W. Clarke was a friend of Andrew Pratt during the years 1861 through at least 1865. With the availability of handwriting samples from two of Pratt’s Milton acquaintances, local researchers may be able to answer an important piece of the Andrew Pratt puzzle. In 1863, a letter was written on Pratt’s behalf to the governor of Wisconsin, Edward Saloman. The letter asked Governor Salomon to consider an exemption for Pratt, “a colored man,” to serve in the Union Army. It is unknown from whose hand the letter was written.
The Clarke brothers became prominent businessmen in Milton through the remainder of the 1800s and into the next century, operating businesses in adjoining storefronts on Main Street next to the Bank of Milton. W.P. Clarke operated a pharmacy for many years and served on the Milton College Board of Trustees. W.W. Clarke ran a books and stationary store.
To the untrained eye, the handwriting of the letter to the Governor is not a match for the writing of L. A. Platts. It will take an expert to determine whether the handwriting is that of Platts or, possibly, W.W. Clarke. Should it be determined that the letter to the governor may have been written by W.W. Clarke, the circumstance will offer an ironic, racially motivated twist to the story of Pratt’s time in Milton.
Pratt became assimilated into the Milton community after arriving in 1861 through the efforts of Wiliam Anson Goodrich, the brother of Joseph Goodrich. Documents indicate Pratt worked for David Rittenhouse Platts and likely lived on the same property as L.A. Platts. In 1863 he travelled to Janesville with the younger Platts to enlist in the Union Army. When not accepted for military service, it is believed someone in Milton wrote the letter on Pratt’s behalf to the Governor. Pratt was also accepted into the Milton Lodge of Good Templars, a local temperance organization whose members counted Ezra Goodrich, son of Joseph Goodrich, Willis Peck Clarke, William Wallace Clarke and Erastus Clarke, father of the Clarke boys. Other lodge members included W.C. Whitford, president of Milton Academy, and several respected elders of Milton’s Seventh Day Baptist Church.
However, during the spring of 1865, when the Civil War was winding down, W.P. Clarke wrote a letter to his father, Erastus, stating that if Pratt remained a lodge member, he would resign from the lodge. W.P. Clarke, a Lieutenant at the end of the war, told his father that “he could not associate any longer with a colored brother in the Lodge of Good Templars.”
This story was told by Ezra Goodrich with the publication of “The Negro Imbroglio,” a 16-page pamphlet through which Goodrich called out several lodge members for tricking Pratt into resigning from the lodge, due to his skin color. In the “Imbroglio,” Goodrich points out that it was W.W. Clarke who instigated a petition and other lodge machinations to induce Pratt to resign the lodge.
Twice in the “Imbroglio,” Goodrich quotes Pratt as saying he had considered W.W. Clarke to be one of his good friends prior to the unfortunate incident. Without further analysis, it remains unknown whether W.W. Clarke wrote the letter to the governor on Pratt’s behalf, only to attempt to have Pratt turned out from the lodge two years later due to the wishes of his older brother.
The story further illustrates the attitude of many Union soldiers, who, much like W.P Clarke, marched off to war to end slavery but who insisted they were not fighting for racial equality.