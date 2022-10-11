Milton boys soccer defeated by DeForest; ties Edgewood By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 11, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With a rematch looming between the Norskies and the Red Hawks, both teams rested starters as Milton lost 3-0 to DeForest at Milton High School on Tuesday.DeForest played its starters for the first 20 minutes, while Milton rested most of theirs. The Red Hawks even brought up four junior varsity players, who saw playing time in the loss.“We’ll be ready next Tuesday, should be a good game,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner.Milton (9-5-2) drew the eighth seed and will face DeForest (7-5-2) in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, October 18.Milton 2, Madison Edgewood 2Closing out the regular season in a non-conference matchup against Madison Edgewood (6-5-3 overall), the Red Hawks fought to a 2-2 draw at Milton High School on Friday.“Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull off the win as we were the better team,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. “They had about five minutes of offense.”Sophomore Colton Rauschenberger scored the first goal for Milton off an assist from junior Carter Smith. Smith tied the game at 2-2 off an assist from senior Deegan Riley.“Our attack looked much improved, and we had some good energy,” said Wagner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge McFarland High School student receives national award McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District UPDATED: Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming 2022 Schedule Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin