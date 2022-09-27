The Red Hawks battled to a 3-0 loss to the Badger-West conference leader Oregon Panthers at Oregon High School on Tuesday, September 27.
“We finally played a game where we matched their energy,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. “Overall, they were the better team on the night, but the guys walked away confident in their play.”
After Oregon (11-2-1) scored first, Milton (7-4-1) had an opportunity to tie the game. Senior Deegan Riley had a goal on a penalty kick called back because a Milton player entered the box early. On the re-kick, Riley’s shot was saved, keeping Oregon in front with a 1-0 lead going into the half.
“I like our chances if we face them in the playoffs, but we also need to clean up our play,” said Wagner. “We needed a bit more out of our forward line tonight, but bottom line, the guys had the energy to play.”
Oregon scored twice in the second half to pull away with the 3-0 victory. Milton is third in the Badger-East with a conference record of 3-1-1.
Sugar River 2, Milton 0
Allowing two first-half goals doomed the Milton Red Hawks as the boys soccer team fell 2-0 against Sugar River on Saturday, September 24.
“Another Saturday game where we lacked intensity,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. “We gifted them two goals in the first half, and couldn’t get anything going on the attack.”
Sugar River (12-1-1), the seventh-ranked team in Division 3, earned its fourth straight shutout. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Red Hawks as Milton (7-3-1) travels to Oregon on Tuesday.
“This is usually the toughest part of the season, and it's showing for this team,” said Wagner. “We’ll finish the season strong, but just have to dig ourselves out of this rut.”