Milton boys soccer defeated by Sugar River By Calahan Steed Sep 25, 2022 Belleville - Allowing two first-half goals doomed the Milton Red Hawks as the boys soccer team fell 2-0 against Sugar River on Saturday."Another Saturday game where we lacked intensity," said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. "We gifted them two goals in the first half, and couldn't get anything going on the attack."Sugar River (12-1-1), the seventh-ranked team in Division 3, earned its fourth straight shutout. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Red Hawks as Milton (7-3-1) travels to Oregon on Tuesday."This is usually the toughest part of the season, and it's showing for this team," said Wagner. "We'll finish the season strong, but just have to dig ourselves out of this rut."The Panthers (10-2-1) are ranked second in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Poll.