BEAVER DAM - -A late goal from junior Brandon Tenorio gave the Red Hawks a 2-1 win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday.Tenorio scored off a corner kick in the 78th minute to put Milton ahead. Senior Brendan Slagle scored the other Milton goal in the 60th minute off a free kick from senior Deegan Riley."Max Manor played in goal tonight, and did a solid job," said Milton boys soccer coach Ryan Wagner.Milton is 9-4-1 overall and is 5-1-1 in conference. The Red Hawks are second in the Badger-East.