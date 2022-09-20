In a game that featured two Division 2 teams ranked in the top ten by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, the fourth-ranked Monona Grove Silver Eagles won 7-2 over the 10th-ranked Milton Red Hawks on Tuesday.

Milton senior Deegan Riley gave the Redhawks (7-2-1) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Monona Grove tied the game when senior Nate Haberli scored in the 29th minute. An own goal by Milton in the 35th minute put the Silver Eagles up 2-1 at the end of the first half