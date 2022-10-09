Milton boys soccer draws against Edgewood By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 9, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON - - Closing out the regular season in a non-conference matchup against Madison Edgewood (6-5-3 overall), the Red Hawks fought to a 2-2 draw at Milton High School on Friday.“Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull off the win as we were the better team,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. “They had about five minutes of offense.”Sophomore Colton Rauschenberger scored the first goal for Milton off an assist from junior Carter Smith. Smith tied the game at 2-2 off an assist from senior Deegan Riley.“Our attack looked much improved, and we had some good energy,” said Wagner.Milton finishes the regular season with a record of 9-4-2 and will compete in the Badger-East Conference Championship Tournament against DeForest on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge Male driver dies in Town of Sun Prairie barn crash Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District McFarland High School student receives national award Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin