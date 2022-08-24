After his most recent hall-of-fame induction, legendary Milton football coach Jerry Schliem will be honored prior to Friday night’s football game against Janesville Parker.
Schliem was named to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. The district is calling Friday “Jerry Schliem Night.”
“There have been great players, great coaches and a great fan base. I’m very honored,” Schliem said.
Prior to this induction, Schliem had already been a part of the UW-Platteville Athletic, Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Milton Area Athletic and American Football Association halls of fame.
In Milton, Schliem is best known for his 32 years coaching at the high school. He became an assistant coach in 1971 and became head varsity coach in 1973. Two of his teams won WIAA Division 3 state championships – one in 1986 and the other in 1989. Also under his leadership, Milton won Rock Valley Conference titles in 1977 and 1981.
Schliem said even with the success he had already had, it wasn’t until 1983 that he really got going.
“That’s when I put in the west coast offense. We did a lot of passing and we scored a lot of points. In our system, our tight end was the hot receiver,” Schliem said, referring to the style of play that emphasized passing over running. “If I’d be coaching today, I’d do that. Before the west coast offense, I think I was just running the plays like other coaches, without a plan.”
After realignment to the Southern Lakes Conference, Schliem’s teams won seven conference titles between 1985 and his retirement in 2002.
Schliem was the Associated Press State High School Football Coach of the Year in that 1989 championship year. Prior to the state title game that year, the Milton/Edgerton football rivalry hit another high in the playoffs when the two teams faced each other. With 81 seconds to go, Milton allowed Edgerton to score a touchdown to take the lead.
“Everyone was saying they thought Milton was nuts for letting that happen,” Schliem said.
Milton came back to tie the game in the final play of regulation and won the game before making the steps to earn that state title.
“We had a little luck, but I’d like to think we were fine-tuned and well trained,” Schliem said. “We had smart coaches.”
Also counting time at Oconto High School, Schliem tallied 218 career high school head coaching wins in the state.
Former players and assistant coaches remember him as a leader and mentor off the field.
Current Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn was Schliem’s offensive coordinator from 1997-2002. He said he learned a lot about preparation and leadership coaching for Schliem.
Bilhorn said the honors for Schliem are well deserved and said he district “certainly has to” recognize him.
“He was good at the Xs and Os. No coach could make adjustments like Jerry,” Bilhorn said.
Mark Schliem had a different experience than many others, he said, because of being the coach’s son. But, he said the experience taught him how to work hard, and when the two coached youth football together, gave him another new perspective.
“He was good at making sure we ran the play exactly the way he said,” Mark said. “I didn’t realize until you stood back and saw how much he paid attention to the game.”
Mark added that “my dad treated everyone as student athletes before athletes.”
Despite all the accolades and accomplishments, Schliem remains humble.
“I’m kind of a low-key guy when it comes to that stuff. I don’t think about that. I don’t go around saying ‘I am this, that and that.’ I’m not that kind of a guy,’” Schliem said.
Bilhorn was just starting as a teacher and coach when he was an assistant under Schliem.
“Working with him, you learn to love coaching; you learn to love teaching,” Bilhorn said. “He demanded a lot but you learned a lot. He expected a lot. He had you be autonomous but you were accountable to him.”
Schliem said that autonomy was by design.
“I let the players play and coaches coach. I thought the players had more fun that way. I let them have input, but they were well-trained,” Schliem said.
Schliem led semi-pro football teams to success as well. He was the offensive coordinator for the Delavan Red Devils from 1974-1978, and was that team’s head coach from 1979-1981. During that time, the team won seven straight championships. Schliem coached in the Minor Professional Football Association championship in 1980 and 1981. He was also the first head coach of the Janesville Cavaliers in 1984 and 1985.
Schliem said his heart was in football, but he credited players and assistant coaches in the success on the high school and semi-pro levels.
“They were very smart,” Schliem said, pointing to his head.
Schliem said he misses the challenge of coaching and association with other coaches, players, parents and teachers. But he said he is enjoying his retirement as a fan of football and other sports. He is a Badgers season ticket holder. He is particularly fond of the St. Louis Cardinals. He starts his day by working out at an athletic club in Janesville.
“I start with a run, but there are a lot of people with Milwaukee and Chicago hats so I’m sure to wear my Cardinals hat. And, there’s a reason for that. There’s a lot of Brewers and Cubs fans there,” Schleim said.
As he enjoys his retirement, Schliem said he spends as much time as he can with his wife, Carol, with whom he has been married for 57 years. He also intends on spending time with his three grandchildren and watching them play sports. He looks forward to going to Louisiana this fall to see his grandson, Jacob, play football, and his granddaughter Sophia play volleyball.
“I’m very proud of them,” Schliem said.
Schliem also held several other coaching positions throughout his career. He was in the college ranks from 1971-1973 at Milton College. He was also an assistant coach at the college in 1977. He held other coaching positions at Milton High School, including assistant baseball and basketball coach, as well as assistant wrestling coach.
After retiring from Milton, he became an assistant football coach at Janesville Craig High School and eventually won the Big Eight Conference Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2015. He was also Beloit Memorial High School’s assistant baseball coach.
In 2002, Schliem was the defensive coordinator for the Franken Knights of the German Football League in Rothenburg, Germany.
Mark Schliem is hosting a tailgate party prior to his dad’s recognition outside the high school at 5 p.m. Friday.