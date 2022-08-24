MCR_220826_SCHLIEM.jpg
Former Milton football head coach Jerry Schliem will be recognized prior to Milton's game against Janesville Parker Friday as a part of "Jerry Schliem Night." he was recently named to the National High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, his fifth hall of fame induction.

 Anthony Wahl

After his most recent hall-of-fame induction, legendary Milton football coach Jerry Schliem will be honored prior to Friday night’s football game against Janesville Parker.

Schliem was named to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. The district is calling Friday “Jerry Schliem Night.”