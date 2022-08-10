This mid-1960s image of Merchant’s Row in Milton Junction shows a dynamic and bustling downtown. The view is looking north from a location that is currently across the street from First Community Bank.
Milton Junction did not incorporate as a village until 1949, 45 years after its sister, Milton, became a village in 1904. As such, Milton Junction was governmentally a part of Milton Township and governed by its town board.
Beginning in 1876 there were no less than five such efforts to incorporate Milton Junction as a village. There were four incorporation votes taken among Junction citizens between 1876 and 1919. The fifth time was the charm and in January 1949 incorporation was approved by a margin of 275-239.
Heavy snow on Jan. 18 could not keep away from the polls 516 of the estimated 630 eligible voters. The percentage of voters was remarkably higher than any other recent election at the Grange Hall, officials said. With the vote, Milton Junction legally became an incorporated village of about 1,007 persons.
With the incorporation of the village, the township of Milton lost jurisdiction over the village and the area had to wait until after the selection of officers before the government could function.
A village caucus was held Feb. 1, 1949 in the Grange Hall for the election of village officers. Arnie Agnew was elected the first president of the village. Village trustees elected included Lawrence Dickhoff, Tony Lukas, G. W. Hevey, A. G Holmes, Don Hillestad, and Henry Ullius; Janette Heinig, clerk; Ralph Campbell, constable; Robert Waterman, accessor; Edward Hull, justice of the peace; and Kitty Richardson, treasurer.
Milton Junction became the fifth village in Rock County to assume incorporated status. Other villages in the county in 1949 were Milton, Clinton, Orfordville and Footville. One member was added to the Rock County Board of Supervisors, growing the number of representatives to sixty three.
But the issue of incorporation was far from over. Legal battles followed when opponents of incorporation challenged the matter in court, seeking to nullify incorporation on grounds that pre-election petitions objecting to the referendum were incorrectly dismissed. Petitioner Arthur Tegt took the matter to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in October 1949 declared village incorporation legal.
Legal battles also continued over the division of assets between the new village and Milton Township. It wasn’t until 1953 that the Wisconsin Supreme Court again settled the local matter by ordering the township to divide the assets, including a large building fund, with the village.
Many improvements to the village were made over the next few years, including the blacktopping and lighting of streets, garbage collection and updated building and zoning ordinances.
The village annexed LaMar subdivision in 1955, and in 1958 Arnie Agnew and Lawrence Dickhoff donated LaMar Park to the village. The name LaMar is derived from a combination of the names of family members.
Merchant’s Row thrives
Merchant’s Row became a thriving, busy downtown through the middle portion of the 20th century, even after rail traffic diminished. Passenger rail service through Milton Junction gradually ended by the late 1940s and the north-south rail line was abandoned in the early 1960s. Nonetheless, stores, shops, cafes, mills and the lumber yard all did brisk business at a time when one could purchase a good portion of life’s necessities without having to leave the village.
At any given time during the mid-1900s, Merchant’s Row was the home for two grocery stores, two hardware stores, men’s and women’s clothing stores, a variety store, two feed mills, a lumberyard, a newspaper office, an automobile dealership, multiple barbershops and hair salons, restaurants and taverns and a handful of gas stations.