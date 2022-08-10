Milton Junction did not incorporate as a village until 1949, 45 years after its sister, Milton, became a village in 1904. As such, Milton Junction was governmentally a part of Milton Township and governed by its town board.

Beginning in 1876 there were no less than five such efforts to incorporate Milton Junction as a village. There were four incorporation votes taken among Junction citizens between 1876 and 1919. The fifth time was the charm and in January 1949 incorporation was approved by a margin of 275-239.