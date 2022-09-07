Ezra Goodrich was no doubt the most influential man in early Milton through the final four decades of the 1800s. Goodrich, the only son of community founder Joseph Goodrich, was proprietor of his father’s Milton House Inn and business blocks from the time of Joseph’s passing in 1867.

An opinionated and self-appointed despot of virtually everything that went on in the fledgling village, Goodrich closely monitored the comings and goings of the town from his Milton House, which was at the center of the community’s business and social activities.