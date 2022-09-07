Ezra Goodrich was no doubt the most influential man in early Milton through the final four decades of the 1800s. Goodrich, the only son of community founder Joseph Goodrich, was proprietor of his father’s Milton House Inn and business blocks from the time of Joseph’s passing in 1867.
An opinionated and self-appointed despot of virtually everything that went on in the fledgling village, Goodrich closely monitored the comings and goings of the town from his Milton House, which was at the center of the community’s business and social activities.
One great source of pride for Goodrich was the quality of the horses he bred and raised at his farm out at Storrs Lake. Goodrich primarily used the horses for farming and general labor and often wrote in his diaries how area business and agriculture men came to him to purchase his fine animals.
Goodrich often took pride in the speed of the horses he bred. The early town square, in fact, was set up like a makeshift racetrack with an oval roadway that bordered what is now North and South Goodrich parks. The south side of the square existed into the 1990s; the curved, paved remnants of the “track” were still visible.
A prime example of Goodrich’s interest in horse racing can be found in the files of the Milton Historical Society archives. It is an account written by an unknown author who, later in the story, reveals himself to have been 14 years old when he witnessed this race around the square. The author’s account was reprinted in the “Bicentennial History of Milton,” published in 1976.
The story begins by noting that during the 1880s, thriving and traveling businesses often traveled from town to town, providing services for a few weeks before moving on. The Milton House hosted a number of these businesses through the latter portion of the 1800s. Tin and leather smiths were some of the most common traveling businesses of the era. One such business described by the author was a traveling feather renovating business. It was a process by which feathers soiled and matted by long use would be cleaned and restored to their “pristine fluffiness,” the author noted. According to the author, a business with four men and equipage, headquartered in the Milton House. The business had equipment in the Milton House barn.
The manager “drove a prancing span of horses hitched to an especially built high spring wagon. This wagon was attractively painted and had flaring sides like a hay rack. This was used in scouring the countryside to collect soiled and matted featherbeds and pillows and returning them later all clean and fluffy, plus a fair charge for the process. It was no gyp game,” the author noted.
One evening in the hotel lobby, the story continues, the boastful manager of the crew began bragging about his horses and proclaimed that he would put them up against any horses in a race. Ezra Goodrich was in the lobby and said he had a “span of blacks that were pretty good at covering ground.”
Goodrich issued a challenge to the feather-man and his horses to a race around the town square, on the condition that neither team can break its trot and begin galloping. Goodrich said if his team loses, the hotel bill will be wiped clean. Should the feather-man lose, the bill would be doubled.
The story picks up on the day of the race. The track was set up to have competitors go around the park twice on the south side of the railroad tracks. The author estimated the track was roughly a mile. A committee was appointed to look after details, including making sure the speedway was clear, the starting signal, documenting results and more.
“The next morning the Dutchman who worked for Mr. Goodrich had instructions to give the blacks a special curry, an extra supply of oats and a day’s respite from corn cultivating. It is said that good news, or is it bad news, travels fast. Well, horse-race news certainly traveled fast in Milton that day,” the author wrote.
The author reported that “a large portion of Miltonites” had surrounded the park prior to the start of the race.
“Even many of the Seventh Day Baptists and Methodists who didn’t approve of horse racing were there. Of course, the Congregationalists were out in full force as would have been the Presbyterians, had there been any in town,” the author wrote.
The author noted he watched the race on a board fence on the local school grounds. He wrote that he could see the start and finish, as well as “a pretty good view of the progress around the circuit.” There was fanfare up to the start of the race.
“The prancers led off beautifully and gained a long lead which they held for most of the time. However, it was noted that the farther the blacks traveled, the more speed and momentum they seemed to generate. But it was not until pretty well along on the last lap that they eliminated the distance between them and the up-til-then-leading prancers and nosed somewhat ahead,” the author wrote.
It was at this point that the prancers broke into a disqualifying run. Before their driver could rein back into a trotting gate, the blacks had gained a long lead which they held to the finish, coming in many rods ahead of the boasted high-steppers. The blacks were duly proclaimed the winners amid much joyous shouting and hand clapping.”
The author said he never learned whether the board bill agreement was lived up to but about two days later and the outfit quietly left town.
The next anyone from Milton heard of the outfit, they were in Watertown which, the author noted, was “evidently good feather-bed territory.”