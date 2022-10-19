Milton police won't file charges against a former Milton School District staff member who has resigned after allegedly sharing “inappropriate messages” over social media with two underage students.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt disclosed the decision in a post on the department’s Facebook page on Saturday, stating that the youths friend-requested the staff member on an app. Marquardt did not name the staff member.
The police department opened an investigation after a tip was submitted Sept. 13.
The Courier obtained a letter that Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman sent to families Saturday shortly after Marquardt’s Facebook post. It said a staff member had resigned on Oct. 10 and that the district’s “primary focus is the safety and health of students.”
“With regard to the rumors and stories circulating, we would simply remind you that you cannot believe everything you read on the internet and social media,” Dahman wrote.
Dahman declined to comment further.
According to Marquardt's Saturday Facebook post, the students posed as 20 and 22-year-old college students. Marquardt did not say which social media app they used.
“A small part of the conversations could be considered risque, but would not be inappropriate if the conversation was happening between two adults,” Marquardt wrote.
Marquardt added that a screenshot shared through social media was “part of those conversations.”
“No nude images were exchanged, and no criminal acts were uncovered,” Marquardt added.
Marquardt said that investigation revealed that the staff member also had conversations on the same app with a third student in another school district, but he didn’t disclose which district.
“The staff member knew that third student was a juvenile,” Marquardt wrote. “Those conversations can be characterized as appropriate between adults, but inappropriate between an adult and a juvenile.”
Marquardt again wrote that no nude images were exchanged and no criminal acts were uncovered, so the communication was “not illegal.”
Marquardt said he intended with his post to temper the reaction in the community.
“I was worried with the way people were coming to their own conclusions that the identity of three juveniles would be revealed and that facts matter in these situations, and the adult has rights too,” Marquardt told the Courier on Monday, adding that he did not feel comfortable saying any more about the investigation.