A season of ups-and-downs ultimately resulted in a playoff berth for the Milton Redhawks football team.
Milton (3-7 overall, 3-3 Badger – Large Conference) began their season losing three straight games. All three games were one run scores and close matchups.
The Redhawks would go on to win two straight but would ultimately face another losing streak. Milton would lose another three straight games before a win against Watertown to end the regular season.
Milton’s victories against conference opponents Watertown, Sun Prairie West and Beaver Dam would push their standing to third in the Badger – Large Conference and would grant them another playoff appearance.
The Redhawks would lose to Kettle Moraine in the first round of the playoffs 21-34.
“We lost a couple heartbreaking games and all-in-all, (I) take responsibility for that,” said Milton coach Rodeny Wedig. “There were times (that) I don't think we as a coaching staff did a very good job of maybe putting (these) kids in the best position to win (in) those tight games early on. We only lost two games on the last play of the game, basically. (Winning those) maybe gives us an easier first round opponent in the playoffs.”
Despite the heartbreaking close losses, Milton’s players fought hard despite the score of the game and their record.
“I was happy, you know, (and) I thought the kids for the most part played hard all the time," Wedig said. "You know, we were just physically outmanned by Waunakee, Sun Prairie East and Kettle Moraine in the playoffs. For the most part the kids, they kept trying, and you know that was the big thing. You know, I was a little disappointed in the Sun Prairie East game, but, you know, I thought our kids never quit. They kept trying and we qualified for the playoffs. We've done that every year, since I've been here. So, you know, that means a lot.”
2020 and 2021 were peculiar seasons for Milton. In 2020, it was hard to gain consistency and proper training during the COVID-19 spring season. In 2021, the Redhawks also suffered several quarterback injuries during the season. This season however, with a healthy quarterback in Aidan Schoen, Milton’s offense did grow some consistency.
“To be honest with you, I'm more of an old school kind of guy who likes to run the ball," Wedig said. "But yeah, with the receivers we had (and) with Aidan coming back, it's probably – I don't know statistically – the most I've thrown the ball as a head coach. I did have the confidence in those guys. Our offense, for the most part, executed well. It's just trying to find the rhythm. And again with Aidan coming back, the first game against Fort Atkinson, I thought he struggled a little bit, but he had never played a varsity snap, you know, due to the injury. I thought the passing game went well and I thought Aidan came along real well. And obviously, Garrett Bladl you know, he's a special athlete and earned second team all-conference and he was a good weapon for us.”
Schoen started all ten games for Milton and threw 1,441 yards and 12 touchdown passes. As his number one weapon, Bladl caught 28 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns.
Bladl and Schoen were joined by several other seniors who had impressive final seasons for the Redhawks.
On offense, lineman Liam Droessler and J.J. Love were critical in in both the Redhawks’ passing and running game.
“(On the) o-line, we maybe didn’t have the most gifted athletes up there," Wedig said. "But those guys you know – J.J. Love, Liam, Jaxon Lee and J.T. Haight – they gave their all, all the time. They've been together (and) a lot of them were up during the COVID season starting as sophomores. So, you know, those guys got the most out of what they could, which, you know, is all we can ask for as coaches.”
Senior tight end Brogan McIntyre also made his impact felt with his blocking and 268 catching yards. Quinn Williams led the team on the ground with eight touchdowns.
Milton defense was led by seniors Xander Wuetrich, Williams, Joey Weitzel and Royce Nilo. Nilo and Williams led the team in tackles with 65 and 58 respectively.
“Quinn and Xander were two of the few people that play both sides of the ball, where we (brought) Xander and Quinn in when (we) went to kind of our heavy package," Wedig said. "Xander was more of a lead by example guy and he was always 100% every practice. Quinn was very good at just being a leader and organizing the defense because our defense is very young.”
Milton was led by their seniors, but there are several younger players ready to contribute next year. With multiple close losses this season, Wedig sees an opportunity for growth with the younger players who contributed in these big moments near the end of games. This is not only true with the players, but also the coaching staff.
“I think that should motivate them, which I hope it does,” Wedig said. “But at the same time too, I think the coaching staff as well, we've already (had) offseason meetings with players that are going to be seniors next year. We're just talking about different things that we can all do better a little more and making sure the coaching staff are on the same page and the team buys in. So those are some of the things we're working on. And yeah, I was very impressed with our JV and freshman teams this year. So yeah, I'm excited for the future.”
After two playoff appearances in as many years, Milton’s work begins now to make the WIAA tournament yet again to advance past the first round next year.
“It starts now,” Wedig said. “And it's not only just showing up to the weight room, it's you know, lifting with the purpose and that's one thing. We just need our leaders, you know, next year’s seniors (to) step up in the weight room and hold people accountable if we want to get to that next level.”