Aidan Schoen (copy)

Milton gained another playoff berth in 2022 with clutch conference play. After an injury riddled season in 2021, Milton experienced consistency this year. 

 SEAN DAVIS/Special to Adams Publishing Group

A season of ups-and-downs ultimately resulted in a playoff berth for the Milton Redhawks football team.

Milton (3-7 overall, 3-3 Badger – Large Conference) began their season losing three straight games. All three games were one run scores and close matchups.

