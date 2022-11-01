Colton Waltz

WALTZ

Ariana Chamberlain, Maysa Johns, Colton Waltz and Xander Wuetrich have been named the Milton School District Students of the Month.

Chamberlain and Wuetrich were the Janesville Morning Rotary Students of the Month.

Ariana Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN
Xander Wuetrich

WUETRICH
Maysa Johns

JOHNS
Xander Wuetrich

WUETRICH