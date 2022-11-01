Ariana Chamberlain, Maysa Johns, Colton Waltz and Xander Wuetrich have been named the Milton School District Students of the Month.
Chamberlain and Wuetrich were the Janesville Morning Rotary Students of the Month.
Chamberlain, the daughter of Jennifer Chamberlain of Janesville, is an honor roll student and artist at Milton High School. She is the president of the high school’s National Art Honor Society and a co-president of the art club. She is also a National Spanish Honor Society and the Spanish club.
While participating in art events, Chamberlain earned second-place finishes at the Scholastic Art Competition and the Visual Arts Classic, a regional competition in southeastern Wisconsin.
After graduating, Chamberlain plans to attend Tricoci University of Beauty and Culture for a degree in cosmetology and aesthetics. She also plans to pursue another degree in art or programming.
Wuetrich, the son of Jennifer Horgan and Todd Wuetrich, is a member of the National Spanish Honor Society. A varsity golfer since his freshman year, Wuetrich was named the 2022 Badger Conference Player of the Year. He also received Academic-All State this year from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. Wuetrich has also been on the Milton varsity football and basketball teams since his junior year.
Aside from competing, Wuetrich also volunteers at Milton youth basketball camps and tournaments. He has not chosen where to pursue a degree, but Wuetrich plans to golf collegiately and study business or finance.
Waltz and Johns were named the Janesville Noon Rotary Students of the Month.
Johns, the daughter of Jennifer and Mark Johns of Milton, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the high honor roll in all of her high school trimesters. Johns is the captain of the basketball cheer squad. She has also been active in the Raise Your Voice, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and Interact clubs. She has also been a peer tutor and link crew leader. Johns is also the Milton Youth Red Cross Club president. As a volunteer, Johns donates time to the humane society and the GIFTS Men’s Shelter Thrift Shop.
Also as a Future Business Leaders of America member, she was a state qualifier in hospitality and event management.
Waltz is the son of Alana and Jerry Schneider, and Jen and Aaron Waltz. He has earned three academic letters and three athletic awards at the high school. Waltz participates in the robotics and unity clubs. He has been a varsity tennis player since 2020.
He continues to volunteer locally, including for the Special Olympics, the Salvation Army and the One Apple Lunch Bunch weekend meal program. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society.
Waltz plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
