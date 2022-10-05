The Milton School District will induct its first Wall of Honor class in a ceremony next week.
The Wall of Fame, which was part of the renovations completed earlier this year, will be in the new events commons in the high school. This year’s class will have six inductees, including Mabel Maxon, Wally and Faye Schilberg, Bill Shadel, Don Vruwink and Doug Welch.
The inductees will be recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Jon Platts Performing Arts Center at the high school. There will be an unveiling of plaques and a reception. Nominees will also be recognized Friday, Oct. 14 at halftime of the Red Hawks football game at Anderson Field.
Maxon was born in Milton Junction in 1886. According to an Oct. 4 press release from the district, she “left her mark on Milton by dedicating her professional life to education and creating educational resources and opportunities for all community members.”
The Schilbergs have supported student and volunteer organizations, which has “inspired a culture of civic engagement and community pride in Milton,” according to the press release.
Shadel, who was a reporter for CBS and ABC, and was a student of Edward R. Murrow. He was the first host of CBS’ Face the Nation.
Vruwink, who is a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, was a teacher, coach and school board member in the district.
Welch, a 1973 Milton High School graduate, is a local historian.
“Welch has devoted his career to preserving and promoting the history, culture and traditions of the Milton community,” the press release stated.
High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, who chairs the committee that made the induction selections, said the recognition is for any student, staff member, administrator or school board member who has made an impact on the community and society. This includes prominent people in all fields, including entertainment, education, philanthropy, science, business and athletics.
“The impetus behind this program was wanting to also have something to inspire current students,” Bilhorn said. “When you have current students and they see a guy like Bill Schadel who did a 12-hour broadcast of John Glenn’s orbit around the earth, and they see these people are Milton High School graduates, they might say, ‘We can do that.’”
The school district will begin to accept nominations for the 2023 Wall of Honor Class on Oct. 15.