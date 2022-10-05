The Milton School District will induct its first Wall of Honor class in a ceremony next week.

The Wall of Fame, which was part of the renovations completed earlier this year, will be in the new events commons in the high school. This year’s class will have six inductees, including Mabel Maxon, Wally and Faye Schilberg, Bill Shadel, Don Vruwink and Doug Welch.

Mabel Maxon

MAXON
Schillbergs

WALLY AND FAYE SCHILLBERG
Bill Schadel

SHADEL
Don Vruwink
VRUWINK
Doug Welch

WELCH