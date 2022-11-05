Three Milton players were named to the Badger – East Conference All-Conference team.
One of these players, junior DS/L Avery Agnew, was named to the conference’s second team.
“Avery had 185 digs in conference play and 588 digs in the full season,” said Milton coach Katie Kinman. “Avery was a key player on the court with her defensive play and coverage. Avery averaged a 2.15 passing rating (in) the conference season which helped keep Milton in system during serve receive play.”
Junior MB Gwen Baker and senior OH Tressa Shaw were both honorable mentions in the conference.
“Gwen had the highest kill percentage on the team at 4.68%,” Kinman said. “When Gwen was set the ball, she was able to put it away on the court. Gwen was also our block leader with 75 blocks on the year. Gwen took over managing the net for our team.
“Tressa was our kill leader this season with 198 kills. Tressa could read the court well to know what spots were open and was able to execute. Tressa was able to do a variety of shots ranging from a hard hit ball at the 10 foot line to a deep tip along the line making her a strong outside hitter that other teams struggled to defend.”
The team reached the WIAA regional finals after a 3-2 victory over Elkhorn. The Warhawks fell in the finals however to Mukwonago 0-3.
“I'm really proud of these two young ladies,” said Milton golf coach Matt Kleinschmidt. “They work their butts off in the offseason out on the golf course and on the range.”
Both Dunk and Vidruk were named to the conference’s first team. Dunk tied for 13th place in the WIAA Division I state tournament. She scored 158 points in the two-round event. Dunk will play golf at UW-Green Bay next year.
“She'll be an asset to their team,” Kleinschmidt said. “She's a very talented young lady.”
Vidruk also competed in the WIAA state tournament. She tied for 39th place in the tournament with 172 points. As a junior, she’ll return to Milton’s team next year.
“I mean, she's real quiet,” Kleinschmidt said. “She doesn't say a whole lot. She's a person of few words. But I do think she'll most definitely be a leader on the team. Bethany's (the) kind of a person who leads by example.”
