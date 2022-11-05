JVG_221011_STATEGOLF10.jpg (copy)
Milton’s Hannah Dunk was named to the Badger - East Girls Golf All-Conference roster this week. After this year, she intents to play golf at UW-Green Bay. 

 Anthony Wahl

Three Milton players were named to the Badger – East Conference All-Conference team.

One of these players, junior DS/L Avery Agnew, was named to the conference’s second team.

Milton’s Bethany Vidruk putts on the first hole at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Tuesday during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet. She received an all-conference recognition after her 2022 season. 
