I am writing to commend the administration and school board of the School District of Milton for having the courage and fortitude to bring forward the operational referendum on the November ballot. They knew very well it would be controversial and questioned by many.
However. when you agree to become a a decision-maker you know what comes with the territory! Supt, Rich Damon and his staff as well as the Board of Education, I am sure spent many stressful hours making a final decision to move forward with an issue that they felt was in the best long term interests of the children and taxpayers.
While the vote was very(not surprisingly) close, in my view it was the right choice. School finance is always fraught with tough and complicated choices. I am confident that the district is in good hands and will continue to work hard with the difficulties facing all of us!
Jon C. Platts
Supt. 1969-1999
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.