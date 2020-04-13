The following business was conducted during the City of Milton Common Council meeting held by teleconference on April 8.
School district CSM and easement approved
A final certified survey map (CSM) and utility easement agreement was approved for the Milton school district along West High Street.
In a memo to council City Administrator Al Hulick noted that council had approved a preliminary CSM on Jan. 1, the objective of which was to combine two lots along West High Street, a change required before the district could continue with expansion plans at the Milton High School.
A final step in the process calls for the final CSM and corresponding utility easement agreement to be recorded with Rock County before work can begin on the site, Hulick wrote.
Residential exterior improvements grants approved
Two Residential Exterior Improvement program grants were approved. William Murray, 637 College Street, made application for the purpose of replacing a gravel driveway with concrete. The work being proposed is estimated to cost $4,350. While the application included a quote for the work, a contractor’s license number and proof of insurance were not included. The grant was approved continent upon submittal of the missing items.
Loreta Wirts, 501 Golden Lane, made application for the purpose of replacing a roof. The work comes with a quote of $11,760. The project was approved contingent upon receiving approval from the Joint Review Board and “fulfilling number 8 under ‘Program Requirements’ in the Residential Exterior Improvement Program information,” a memo to council stated. The requirement necessitates the payment of any outstanding taxes, fines or bills due to the city.
The city-sponsored program provides a 50-50 matching grant capped at $5,000 for a single project.
Red Hawk Apartments TIF agreement amended
Council approved the amending of a TIF Development Agreement with Red Hawk Apartments of Milton LLC.
As outlined in a memo to council, Hulick wrote that Red Hawk Apartments had requested the amendment to change two items. The first changes the project’s start date from March 31 to July 31. The second allows the developer to provide its own letter of credit to ensure public improvements rather than a letter from a bank.
In his memo, Hulick noted that changing the project’s start date “has no impact on the overall development agreement performance, obligations, or financial terms.” Changing the letter of credit from a traditional bank letter to a personal letter, he wrote, “does not change any financial conditions or performance or responsibilities.”
Approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Council approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), passed by the federal government to assist employees during the current public health emergency, a memo from Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman explained.
Within the memo, Cushman wrote: “The act provides temporary benefits to employees related to emergency paid sick leave and expansion of Federal Family and Medical Leave. The temporary benefits outlined in the act expire on December 31, 2020 or upon the conclusion of the coronavirus public health emergency, whichever is earlier.”
Leaf and brush collection truck approved
Council approved the purchase of a leaf and brush collection truck at a cost of $133,330. In a memo to council, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson noted that his department had budgeted between $185,000 and $200,000 for the vehicle. The city’s existing truck, he wrote, was over 20 years old and deemed irreparable “last season,” necessitating city staff to collect leaves manually.
Sidewalk project approved
Council approved funding in the amount of $23,722 for a 2020 Sidewalk Installation and Concrete Work project, proposed by the Department of Public Works on March 18.
The city received three bids for the work, approving the low bid entered by Gaddini Concrete of Milton.
In a memo to council, Robinson wrote that funding for the project would come from a “long-standing special assessment fund" with $65,848 available. After the completion of the approved project, he wrote, the fund would still have $42,000 for future sidewalk replacement projects.
Commercial inspection fee schedule updated
Council approved the renewal of a contract with General Engineering Company (GEC) to perform commercial building inspections within the city. The contract was begun in 2019.
Also approved was an updated schedule as provided by GEC, outlining fee increases in 2020 that would affect commercial fees only, according to a memo from Hulick.
Residential building inspections are still performed by the city of Milton, Hulick wrote, and those fees will not be adjusted in 2020.
