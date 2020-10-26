During a recent budget presentation, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that, in 2020, the city of Milton was the second fastest growing city in Rock County. Last year, he said, Milton was the fastest growing city.
“So we’ve got our work cut out for us in 2021,” Hulick said.
Numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in August show the net new construction rate for municipalities in 2020. The net new construction rate is calculated by DOR and used to determine legal tax levy limits for municipalities each year. The rate, used to determine growth, is used to calculate the amount by which a municipality can raise its tax levy.
According to DOR calculations, Evansville was the fastest growing city in Rock County in 2020.
