On May 14, 2020 Matt Schmidt, 35, of Milton, WI, tragically passed away from an accident at home while doing what he loved, crafting.
Matt was a strong, passionate man, but loved nothing more than his wife and children and the outdoors. He shared his passion for bow hunting with all who knew him but spent thousands of hours teaching his children how to navigate the woods. Matt was a dedicated labor foreman at JP Cullen and took so much pride in the work he did, and genuinely loved all of the men and women he worked alongside. There isn’t a soul he wouldn’t help, and to know Matt was to love him. Matt lived his life with integrity, love and honor, and we are all better because of him.
Matt is survived by his wife Caitlin and three children, Aiden, Lily, and Forrest; Parents Jeff (Sue) Schmidt; Sister Melissa Schmidt; Grandmother Alvina Hundley; Parent In-laws Phoebe Tobias, Lyle (Vicki) Johnston; Sibling In-laws Natalie Johnston, Dana (Zack) Johnson, Josh (Jeni) Applegate, Crystal (Walter) Applegate, Cody Applegate. Many close aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his mother Karen Schmidt; Maternal grandfather David Hundley, paternal grandparents Anthony and Dolores Schmidt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is set up for his family. If you wish to donate, please donate to The Schmidt Family Memorial Fund at The Bank of Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.