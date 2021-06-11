Alec Campbell homered and the Milton baseball team overcame an early 2-0 deficit to earn a 8-3 nonconference win over Burlington Thursday, June 10, in Milton.
The Red Hawks trailed 2-0 after the first inning and 3-1 after the second, but Milton took a 5-3 lead with a four-run third. The Hawks didn't look back from there as they added three more runs the next inning.
Campbell drove in a game-high three RBIs, finishing with two hits and a run.
Jack Campion and Mason Havens both collected three hits and two RBIs. Campion also recorded two runs.
Broden Jackson was lights out on the mound in five innings. He struck three batters and allowed two hits and no runs.