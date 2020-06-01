The Milton 4th of July parade will take place in 2020 but in a different way.
City of Milton residents and businesses will celebrate the holiday by decorating the front of their homes and businesses for Independence Day and this year’s parade theme: “The Heart of Milton.”
Anyone who wants to be part of the community parade and have their entry judged should enter the parade by noon, Sunday, June 28. After the entries are in, a parade map will be established and shared on the city website.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on July 4 the parade marshals Larry and Jane Clift of Milton and parade judges will drive the new parade route. Twenty others who had registered previously for the traditional parade, which will not take place in 2020, will also be invited to drive the new route.
Judges will award trophies to the top three houses, top three businesses and overall people’s choice.
Community members at their own discretion can see the parade of homes and businesses from 1 to 4 p.m. and judge for themselves who has the best community spirit.
Parade entries must follow CDC guidelines. Anyone who is driving the parade loop must obey traffic laws. For instance, no one can walk along with a vehicle moving down the road. Nothing – not even candy or literature – may be handed out.
Parade coordinator Derek Henze encouraged participants to be creative and maybe include an activity, such as blowing bubbles or cheerleading, as part of their holiday spirt.
In a statement shared with the Milton Courier: Henze said: “Milton has a rich history of tradition and a proud patriotic commitment to our country, especially to our veterans that have served and are still serving. We have all made tremendous sacrifices in the past few months with our families, friends and professions in the effort of overall safety and health. We all have adjusted and will continue to adjust as we see ourselves out of this historic time. Supporting one another, and celebrating our history, but as well as our future is more important now than ever. Let’s look forward to celebrating the birth of our great nation together with this year’s Milton 4th of July “Community Parade.”
Registration forms will be available on the city's website, www.milton-wi.gov/CommunityParade.
Questions may be directed to parade coordinator Derek Henze at (262) 473-9585 or derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
