The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released the following information about highway lane and ramp closures, and local roads affected by work being done near I-39/90 underpasses in an around Milton, Edgerton and Janesville.
Starting Monday, April 20, the following I-39/90 ramps in Janesville will be closed for three months:
- I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) – Beloit to Janesville/Milton/Fort Atkinson
- Drivers with destinations in Janesville, or traveling to Milton/Fort Atkinson, must use Exit 171B.
- US 14/Humes Road ramp to I-39/90 northbound – Janesville to Madison
- The WIS 26 ramp to the northbound Interstate will remain open.
All lane restrictions, road and ramp closures, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
Weekly Construction Update: April 13-17
WisDOT advises two lanes will remain open to traffic on I-39/90 (in each direction) during daytime hours and weekends. Be alert for crossovers, don't tailgate and drive with caution through all work zones.
Access will remain open to businesses in the project area.
Monday through Friday, nightly single lane closures (8 p.m. - 5 a.m.) are planned on I-39/90 northbound and southbound in the following work zones, unless noted otherwise. Minor delays may occur during these lane closures.
Madison
I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange area
Femrite Drive underpass
Anticipated construction completion: Fall 2021
- I-39/90 traffic located on existing lanes through the Beltline interchange (Exit 142 A-B).
- Updated: From 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 15) to 5 a.m. Thursday (April 16), the following highways and ramps will be closed:
- All lanes of eastbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
- I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to US 12/18 eastbound (Exit 142B).
- I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A).
- Alternate local routes are required. Follow the signed detour.
- Updated: From 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (April 17), the following highways and ramps will be closed:
- All lanes of westbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
- US 12/18 westbound loop ramp to I-39/90 southbound.
- Alternate local routes are required. Follow the signed detour.
- One lane closed on westbound US 12/18 from Millpond Road to the I-39/90 southbound loop ramp.
- The lane closure will continue throughout the 2020 construction season.
- Daytime single lane closures may occur on Femrite Drive under the Interstate. Be alert for crews in the area.
County AB to US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange, Madison
Siggelkow Road underpass
Anticipated construction completion: November 2020
- All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the northbound side between County AB and the US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange.
Janesville
Kennedy Road to Rock River bridges, Janesville to Edgerton
Townline Road, County M and Newville Road underpasses
Anticipated construction completion: November 2020
- All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the southbound side from the Rock River bridges to Kennedy Road, north of the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A).
- Access remains open to the Janesville rest area.
WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US 14/Humes Road interchanges, Janesville
Kennedy Road underpass
Anticipated construction completion: Fall 2021
- All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the southbound side from Kennedy Road to the US 14 interchange (Exit 171B).
- The Ice Age Trail under I-39/90, adjacent to Kennedy Road, is closed until October 2020.
- Late next week, the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) will shift onto the new concrete pavement.
- Be alert to the new exit ramp location, prior to the lane crossover. Pay attention to the signage.
South of US 14/Humes Road interchange to Hart Road bridge over I-39/90, Janesville to Beloit
Mount Zion Avenue, East Milwaukee Street, Ruger Avenue, Palmer Drive, County O/Delavan Drive and Townline Road
Anticipated construction completion: Late May 2020
- All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto their respective sides within these limits.
- Updated: Nightly lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Be alert for slowdowns in this area.
- Updated: Mount Zion Avenue under I-39/90 is closed for asphalt paving.
- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday (April 17)
- Alternate local routes are required.
- Updated: East Milwaukee Street under I-39/90 is closed for asphalt paving.
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (April 17)
- Alternate local routes are required.
- Updated: Ruger Avenue under I-39/90 is closed for asphalt paving.
- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (April 17)
- Alternate local routes are required.
- Spring Brook/Ice Age National Scenic Trail under I-39/90 is closed.
- Bicyclists and pedestrians should follow the posted detour route.
For further information about upcoming projects and closures, visit the I-39/90 Expansion Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/or I-39/90 Project Facebook page.
