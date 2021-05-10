Progress is being made on a $1 million outdoor venue, which will be called “The Gathering Green.”
On 2 acres behind The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., walkways and a parking lot have been installed and trees planted. Executive Director Dave Fisher said concrete work was nearing completion last week, with finish grading and seeding to follow, marking the end of the first of four phases.
By the end of the month, he said Phase 2 will be underway.
Plans for what’s being described as “a mini Rotary Gardens” and “premiere outdoor gathering space and wedding venue” were first shared with the public in February 2020.
Since then, some of the project phasing has changed. Phase 2 will include a pavilion, a memorial garden and centerpiece—a wind sculpture. Initially, the memorial garden was going to be in Phase 4.
During a special board meeting on May 4, a contract to construct the pavilion was awarded to Corporate Contractors Inc. of Beloit.
Diane Pillard, board vice president and chairwoman of the resource development committee, said the accepted bid was $342,000 minus a $14,000 in-kind gift, or a total base bid of $328,000.
Total cost for Phase 2 is estimated at $393,815. (The cost for Phase 1 was about $376,000 and has been paid for with cash or in-kind donations.)
In addition to awarding the bid to the low bidder, the board authorized Fisher to open a line of credit up to $200,000 from local financial institutions.
The momentum of the fundraising that started in early 2020 was interrupted by the pandemic.
When The Gathering Place reopened March 15, the county was (and still is) in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which means 50% capacity and no indoor dining.
“We haven’t been able to do any special events or fundraisers,” she said.
Instead, fundraising efforts have focused on individual contributions.
The largest donation to date is $50,000 over two years and the largest in-kind donation so far is from Frank Silha & Sons Excavating in Janesville.
Altogether, Pillard reports 30 to 40 individuals have donated to the project.
Outreach to individuals will continue, she said, adding anyone interested in being part of the project is welcome.
The Gathering Place is working with the Milton High School tech ed and ag programs to get help building pergolas and planting gardens in fall.
“This is definitely a community project,” said Mari Anne Warren, board member and Friends of The Gathering Place representative. “And The Gathering Green can be used for so many different things.”
In addition to outdoor weddings, she said the hope is to use the space for concerts, theater – almost anything.
“This really opens the door to a variety of community-wide entertainment possibilities,” Pillard added.
The shape of the walkway lends itself to vendor and non-profit booths being set up around the circle so people can move from one to the next.
Phase 2 (not including work done by MHS students) is expected to be done in 75 days. After Phase 2 is mostly done and fully funded, work will begin on Phase 3.
Phase 3 (estimated to cost $192,000) will include a concession stand and restrooms.
Phase 4 will include benches and relocation of the gazebo.
While The Gathering Green is taking shape, events will be held at The Gathering Place this summer.
The annual fish boil is Friday, June 4. Tickets are $40. The bar opens at 5 p.m. and the boil over begins at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by Twice the Charm.
Concerts on the Lawn will resume and take place on the south lawn, among the oak trees. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move inside.
Concert schedule:
June 10 – Back 40 Band (a country band that plays music of all types)
July 8 – The Godeans, a Janesville-based rock band
Aug. 12 – Piper Road Spring Band (blue grass)
