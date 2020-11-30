JVG_201106_BTC04
Buy Now

A collected sample is dropped into a medical bag as members of the Wisconsin National Guard medical team assist with free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus on Thursday, Nov. 5.

 Anthony Wahl

The Wisconsin National Guard offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College Central Campus on Wednesdays and Thursdays until Dec 10.

Tests are offered at 6004 South County Road G in Janesville. Dates are subject to change based on needs identified by the COVID-19 Response Team.

No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is recommended. Appointments are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Registration will not be accepted more than 72 hours in advance of testing.

For more information contact Rock County Emergency Management at (608) 758-8440.

Load comments