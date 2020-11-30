The Wisconsin National Guard offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College Central Campus on Wednesdays and Thursdays until Dec 10.
Tests are offered at 6004 South County Road G in Janesville. Dates are subject to change based on needs identified by the COVID-19 Response Team.
No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is recommended. Appointments are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Registration will not be accepted more than 72 hours in advance of testing.
For more information contact Rock County Emergency Management at (608) 758-8440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.