Wisconsin’s 43rd Assembly District candidates Democratic two-term incumbent Rep. Don Vruwink and Republican challenger Beth Drew, both of Milton, answered 12 questions during an hour-long forum Saturday, Sept. 26, held jointly and virtually by the Whitewater area and Janesville chapters of the League of Women Voters.
Questions, which were submitted by constituents electronically and preselected by league members in advance of the forum, covered such topics as pandemic management, the Legislature’s role in developing K-12 curriculum, district gerrymandering, help for small businesses and farms, racial tension, Black Lives Matter, gun control, and the future of the UW system, among others.
Why run?
Candidates were asked: Why do you want to represent the interests of citizens in the 43rd Assembly District?
Vruwink said: “I’ve always cared about people,” adding, that he puts “people first over politics.”
“I try to highlight and promote the people in my district,” he said.
Drew, the owner of Small Wonders, a daycare facility in Milton, said she wanted to use her experience as a businesswoman and Town of Milton board member to “work through this pandemic together” and “open safely.”
“This is a difficult time for all of us,” she said, adding: “I will use my leadership capability to move us all forward.”
Pandemic management
Responding to a question about the Legislature’s role in pandemic management, Vruwink said: “As an individual, it is hard for us to take steps because it is up to the (Assembly) speaker to call for any discussion.
“Until we can talk together as Republicans and Democrats … to find a midway point we can agree upon, we are not getting out of this anytime soon.”
Drew described the pandemic for both the district and the nation as “a grave situation.”
Drew said when her business closed for 10 weeks beginning in March, she learned “how important we are to each other. We have to come together and take these problems in small increments.”
Help for small businesses
Both candidates supported help for small businesses, with Drew saying, “we know there is grant funding out there.”
“Our infrastructure is at risk,” she said, adding that a “willingness and desire to do the hard work together,” was required to support communities and businesses.
Vruwink pointed to the federal CARES Act, suggesting the formation of a similar state-sponsored program might provide further relief.
Twenty to 30% of small businesses, and especially businesses like gyms and restaurants, Vruwink said, are predicted to be lost to the pandemic.
He suggested repealing the personal property tax for small businesses, which, he said, was “antiquated” and “not fairly distributed.”
Legislative role in K-12 curriculum
Vruwink said the Legislature does play a role in K-12 curriculum because it approves what is selected by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
He advocated “more flexibility” in the education process, citing a potential need for changes in such things as the administration of ACT and SAT exams, which, he said, are traditionally given in closed rooms with students placed together.
He also cited what he said he saw as funding inequities, brought about during the pandemic by changes in school district populations, as students as families looked for learning opportunities that better suited their needs.
“It’s not fair to the districts. We should go back and give state aid based on last year’s counts,” he said.
Drew, too, saw a need for more flexibility, she said, but, she added, there also should be standards.
As a parent of a 14-year-old in middle school, Drew said she could relate to challenges brought with using hybrid learning models, adding that she could “only imagine” how difficult the situation was for teachers.
Gerrymandering
Responding to a question about gerrymandering and redistricting using the “Iowa Model,” where a nonpartisan group would draw legislative districts, Drew said: “I have done a lot of reading on this and I am still working through this.”
She suggested a commission to develop a redistricting approach might be formed, adding that she could not “guarantee” the use of the Iowa Model.
Said Vruwink: “I authored legislation to support the Iowa Model my first term in the Assembly.”
Help for small farms and dairies
Vruwink said he introduced a bill offering a 50% matching grant to farms under 50 acres, many of which have developed niche market crops to sustain their operations. He was “told by a colleague” he said, that the bill would not be allowed to come forward during an election year.
“Farming is such a rich tradition in the 43rd and the state of Wisconsin,” Drew said. She pointed to the value of agricultural educational programming in schools.
Even in places like her business, she said, very young children benefit from learning about agriculture through gardening programs and seeing where their food comes from.
Black Lives Matter, race relations
When asked about advancements that the Legislature might take to improve race relations and associated tensions, while working with the Black Lives Matter movement to bring about lasting change, Vruwink said that while recently “a lot has happened,” the history, he said, “is not new.” He pointed to the Civil War, the Compromise of 1877, and the 1964 book by Martin Luther King, Jr, titled “Why We Cant’ Wait,” saying: “that was in the 1960s and here we are in 2020 debating these same issues.
“As a member of the Legislature, I want to create a fair playing field for Black Lives Matter,” he said.
Drew cited education as a first step towards bringing lasting change, saying she was in “full support” of having conversations and working toward mutual understanding.
She hoped people would “hear each other and work through this,” she said.
Integrity of elections
Responding to a question about ensuring the integrity of elections, Vruwink said: “We put the elections in the hands of our clerks,” adding: “Clerks take their jobs very seriously. My job as a legislator is to support those clerks.”
Drew, too, praised the work done by clerks, citing Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson whom she said was doing a “fantastic job.”
She talked about the training process invested in those who help with elections, noting that she has in past elections served in that role.
She said citizens should understand that there is a process in place and encouraged members of the electorate to vote.
Gun Violence
Responding to a question about gun violence, Drew said: "Guns don't kill people, people kill people."
Vruwink related a story about his 26-year-old cousin, whom, he said, was shot in the head by a person with mental health issues who should not have had a gun.
He said police chiefs in the district have told him that laws concerning guns have not been well enforced and called systems within the district that would allow information sharing about those with identified mental health concerns "antiquated."
Healthcare
Speaking on healthcare, Vruwink said "We should have taken the Medicare expansion that we have turned down."
He said millions of dollars were "hemorrhaging" from hospitals in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. He also suggested that the state look into more affordable drug pricing, including buying drugs from Canada and capping prices of life-saving drugs.
"There is no question that we have huge costs in healthcare in Wisconsin and the nation," Drew said. "We have really good healthcare as well," she added.
"It all boils down to education," she said, adding that assuring the state has good healthcare is a separate issue from how it's paid for.
"I would be working to be more of a health promoter and looking to increase our immunity and being a healthy society. If we had less need, it would be less expensive," she said.
UW System
In response to a question about the financial sustainability of the UW system, Drew said her most important concern was making sure affordable opportunities remained available to students.
She expressed support for the decision to combine the UW-Whitewater and the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campuses in 2018.
“We provide an incredible education in the state,” she said.
She suggested extending that quality to online programming.
Citing some statistics, Vruwink said the UW system has 170,000 students and graduates some 36,000 each year, many of whom go on to make an annual income of $50,000, and most, he said, remain in the state.
“The state has failed the UW system in the last 10 years,” Vruwink said.
In 2013, he said, there was a tuition freeze, which detracted from the system’s funding.
“Professors are leaving the system because we can’t pay them,” he said.
He suggested allowing the system to borrow money, which, he said, “they can’t currently do. We need to give them the tools.”
For every one dollar spent on the UW system, the state gets $23 back, Vruwink said.
In Whitewater, he described the university as a “lifeline” for businesses.
