Madison Edgewood 5, Milton 2
An early stumble was too much to overcome as the Red Hawks lost a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, May 11, in Milton.
The Red Hawks gave up runs in just one inning, but it was a five-run second from the Crusaders that was too much to catch up to.
Gwen Baker pitched five innings for Milton, allowing three hits and no earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Kelly Hanauska finished 2-for-3 with one run out of the leadoff spot for Milton. Mckenna Bladl collected one hit to go along with a run for the Red Hawks.