Jessica Fetting, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Milton Middle School, and Anna Miller, a speech and language pathologist at Harmony Elementary School, were selected to receive a 2021 fellowship from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
Kohl Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
The Herb Kohl Foundation annually selects 100 teachers to receive awards. Recipients and the schools of those teachers each receive a $6,000 grant and will be recognized at a spring banquet.
Educators must be nominated to be considered for this highly competitive award.
Fetting was nominated by a previous student and their family for her ability to challenge and engage all students, while building a community of readers who become lifelong learners.
“I am so honored to have been selected for this award,” Fetting said. “I have been surrounded by some of the best teachers throughout my life–as a student in Milton, as a coworker, and through watching my mom teach. I give it my all every day to be the best teacher that I can be. I feel fortunate to be recognized for this prestigious award.”
Fetting is the daughter of Janesville township residents Gary and Jeanne Hergert. Jeanne Hergert taught math at Milton High School and retired in 2020.
Milton Middle School Tara Czerwinski, in a news release said, “If a principal were to describe the ideal staff member, one who advocates for all students, one who believes and lives that ‘all means all,’ and one who has a passion for teaching and learning, then Jessica Fetting is that ideal staff member.”
Miller said she was humbled when she learned her nomination also came from a family she works with at the school.
“Nobody who works in special education can do what they do without great teams, and I’m pretty lucky to have so many exceptional students, parents and colleagues around me,” Miller said. “Throughout the application process,” she continued, “ I was able to share my love for learning about new tools, technologies, and strategies that help support and motivate my students.”
Harmony Elementary Principal Sarah Stuckey agrees Miller’s passion, talent and innovative approach to instruction have made a significant impact on students and staff at Harmony.
“Miller skillfully builds and maintains positive relationships with her students and their families as well as her colleagues and the aspiring teachers in her classroom,” Stuckey said. “We’re so fortunate to have her on our team.”
