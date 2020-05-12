The Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive, has served a free meal each month the last three years.
They’ll be serving two free meals this month thanks to a local business owner.
“Mike (Pen) from China Garden called our church and approached us about doing an extra meal at his cost and we will distribute it,” said Sharon Rozelle Rhinehardt, who helps out at the Milton United Methodist Church. “At this time, that’s a wonderful thing that he’s doing.
“I can’t say enough about it.”
The church serves a free meal on the last Saturday of every month, but will have an extra free-meal day this month thanks to Pen’s generosity.
“I saw they provide free meals for the community,” Pen said. “I wanted to thank them for helping the community.”
Like many local restaurants China Garden has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pen says they plan on reopening next week. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they are set to reopen on May 19.
Commenting on the donation, Rhinehardt said, “That’s amazing to me. We’ve been doing it for three years and we’ve never been approached by a business.”
People interested in the free meal can call the church (608) 868-2860 to try and schedule a time to pick up the free meal from China Garden, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 16.
