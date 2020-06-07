The space that is today occupied by First Community Bank of Milton, 202 Merchant Row, is the composite of four buildings on the east side of the street, each with its own history. The covered drive-through is on space that was once occupied by a fifth building known as the P of H Hall. A plaque is attached to an exterior wall within the drive-though commemorating the building’s history.
P of H stands for Patrons of Husbandry. It later became the Grange, area historian and Milton College Main Hall Museum curator Doug Welch said. He described the organization as fraternal and agricultural. The three-story wooden hall was built in 1866 and razed in 1975. The plaque in place today states that the Du Lac Grange operated from the building between 1873 and 1924, and the Milton Grange operated between 1927 and 1953. The building later housed retail establishments and a tavern, Welch said.
Moving north to south from the drive-through, the bank’s buildings include: a cream brick two-story which was used as a livery, transforming, around 1918, into an automobile service garage; a red brick building which served as Farmers Bank built by John Paul Sr. in 1911; the Thorpe Rexall Drug Store building built in 1906, and a building serving in 1913 as the Milton Junction Post Office before Julius H. Strassburg made it his store, Welch said.
Julius operated a harness shop from the building and his wife, Martha Bruch, whom he married in Fort Atkinson in 1902, had a shoe repair business, according to Julius’ obituary. The Strassburgs operated their establishment until Julius retired in 1953. He died in 1954. His son, Chester, took over the business, operating it as C.B. Strassburg, “Headquarters for Lee Overalls,” according his recently uncovered sign, until he closed the store, choosing, instead, to operate a Laundromat. The tin Strassburg sign was hidden behind a then-newly constructed plywood façade, which supported a new sign: Highlander Laundry. That change was made in 1969, Welch said.
Chester, known locally as “Chet,” was born in Milton Junction in 1915, and was married to Margaret Lenore Kidder, according to information supplied by author, historian, and film producer Clark Kidder. Margaret was born in Massachusetts in 1914. The couple was married in Milton in 1939. The couple had two children, Richard and Barbara, born in 1943 and 1947, respectively.
In 1973, when Margaret’s mother Nancy Kidder died, Margaret was living at 46 South John Paul Road, according to Nancy’s obituary.
Margaret died in 2001 and Chester in 2005. Richard died while living in Evansville in 1995, and Barbara died while living in Madison in 2004.
The bank purchased the building from John Sockness. He purchased it from Chester, Wilkinson said.
First Community Bank of Milton finds its historical inception with Farmers Bank, which opened in 1911, Wilkinson said.
John Paul, after whom John Paul Road is named, was the original teller, he said.
The Paul family operated Farmers Bank for three generation, Welch said.
Materials printed by Farmers Bank in the Milton Courier in 1983 thanked bank customers for their loyalty, noting: “We have completed our remodeling and expansion program and therefore have the most convenient drive in lanes and walk up window facilities to serve you better.”
Farmers Bank became First Community Bank of Milton in 1989, Wilkinson said.
