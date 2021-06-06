Drew “DJ” Kristiansen, 14, Milton, choose an Eagle Scout project that he thought would be fun for him and his dog, Dexter, 5, a Catahoula Leopard/Aussie mix.
They both like to go to the city’s Tails n Trails Dog Park, a 15-acre park located in the southwest area of Milton near the intersection of John Paul Road and Vincent Street (adjacent to Milton Propane and the Alliant Energy substation).
“I have always thought that it would be nice to have a place to sit while you watch your dog run around,” said Drew, a member of BSA Troop 471, sponsored by St. Mary Catholic church in Milton. “Then I thought that I should get the dogs something to play with.”
The Puppy Playground was installed Saturday by Drew with help from fellow Troop 471 Scouts Tom Wallace and Charlie Thul, Scout advancement chair Ray Brown, Parks & Rec member Karen Reed, Drew’s parents, Adam and Tonya and others.
They added bench (for people), adjustable hurdles, an artificial grass-covered ramp, a fire hydrant statue and a concrete tunnel. The playground is located on the northwest side of the park near the De-Denter Shop.
The city of Milton Parks and Rec donated the tunnel and fire hydrant.
For the other equipment, DJ raised a little over $1,000.
He had originally raised funds to go on a Scout trip to West Virginia, but the trip was canceled due to COVID-19. He applied those funds to the Puppy Playground. He also did fundraising online, sold popcorn and worked for an MRec basketball tournament.
He began working on the project in October 2020. To plan for the playground, he researched other parks.
Drew, who will be a freshman at Milton High School in fall, has been in Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts 3.5 years each.
He has 37 merit badges and after officially becoming an Eagle Scout, he said he would like to continue earning merit pages and Eagle Palms.
The Eagle Scout Award is Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award.
Tails n Trails Dog Park features a large fenced area and another smaller fenced area, a small playground outside the fenced area, off-street parking, trails, and a clean water source. The large dog park has a separate fenced area that can be closed to prevent dogs from going into the pond. The park is free open to the public.