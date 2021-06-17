A fire at the Chemtool facility in Rockton, Illinois, has resulted in a recommendation from Winnebago County, Illinois, that those with respiratory conditions take precaution when outdoors in areas impacted by the fire. Although the southern areas of the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit are within several miles of the facility, the health concerns so far have been primarily to areas south of the fire due to wind direction. The Rock County Public Health Department is advising those in the southern areas of the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit be alert to changing wind directions tonight and Thursday that may warrant special precautions for those with respiratory conditions affected by poor air quality. Those individuals with special health concerns may want to consider wearing masks while outdoors until conditions improve.
The EPA is monitoring air quality and has not indicated any elevated concentrations for chemicals of concern away from the immediate Chemtool facility perimeter. The main concern at this point would be from potential particulate matter which could pose as an irritant to those with respiratory concerns.
In addition to the EPA air monitoring, the Rock County Public Health Department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and City of Beloit to conduct air particulate matter monitoring in the Beloit area. The Rock County Public Health Department will provide additional information if conditions warrant further health advisories.
This news release was emailed by the Rock County Public Health Department at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday.