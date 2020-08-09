Accompanied by 11 members of her extended family, including siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Connie Hefty, 99, was treated to an in-house, educational program and birthday celebration at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Milton.
During the event, center director and founder Dianne Moller introduced the family to five owls, including “Clark,” a barred owl, “Hush,” a European barn owl, “Bill and Ted,” two screech owls, and “Oakley,” a spectacled owl. The program also included the center’s newest addition, “Dandy,” a nearly 3-month-old broad-winged hawk.
The family also met “Frankie,” the center’s resident turkey vulture, who visited from his habitat situated near the driveway of the center’s main aviary and clinic. The driveway served as an impromptu seating area and the entryway to the building served as an outdoor stage.
The family learned about each bird: Clark, now 12, was brought to the center after someone tried raising him as a pet. Too acclimated to people, he could no longer be released into the wild. Keeping wild creatures as pets is illegal in Wisconsin, Moller said. At the center, Clark has served as a surrogate to other young barred owls. They live in his habitat until they are ready for release. Named for the markings on its feathers, the barred owl is the second most common owl found in Wisconsin, Moller said. The most common is the great horned owl, she added.
While the family visited, several young barred owls that had recently been released after living with Clark called from nearby.
After learning about barred owls, Clark and Moller sat next to Connie so she could get a closer look.
Three-year-old Hush, the European barn owl was raised in captivity in Missouri for educational purposes, Moller said.
“Bill and Ted,” a pair of screech owls, were brought to the center, and each had a story: Bill arrived after the tree in which his family was nesting was blown down in a storm. Bill was the only survivor, Moller said. Ted had contracted the West Niles Virus, which is transmitted through mosquito bites. He recovered, but was left with one blind eye, Moller said.
The two watched wide-eyed as Clark perched in his nearby habitat. Barred owls are known to eat screech owls, Moller said.
Although not an owl, “Dandelion, nicknamed “Dandy,” was introduced to the family. Small groups are well-suited to help acclimate young education birds, Moller said. A broad-winged hawk, Dandy is recuperating from a broken pelvis received after falling from his nest, He was named for his white feathers, which, Moller said, have since molted, but looked similar to a dandelion flower after it has gone to seed. Dandy has since grown the brown feathers of a more mature bird. Dandy’s injury makes him unsuited for return to the wild, Moller said.
Native to tropical forests found in South and Central America, spectacled owls, like Oakley, are named for the markings around their eyes, which makes them look as though they are wearing glasses, Moller said. Oakley, 14, was raised as an education ambassador in captivity at a zoo in Tulsa, Okla. Oakley is named after a sunglasses manufacturer, Moller said.
