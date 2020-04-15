Milton resident and small business owner Beth Drew today announced her candidacy to represent the 43rd Assembly District in the state legislature.
Drew was re-elected this week to Milton’s Town Board as a supervisor. In a campaign news release, she said she is looking forward to continuing her work with the fire commission and Rock River Boat Patrol while working with her fellow supervisors on town matters.
Drew said she sees an obvious cohesiveness with town and state topics.
Graduating from Edgewood College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she has worked in all aspects of generational health with an emphasis in maternal child health. Drew said she has always felt drawn to “the miracle of child birth” and most recently received certification as a Lactation Counselor and uses this training at her Certified Breastfeeding Friendly Childcare Center.
The news release states Drew, who began Small Wonders Learning Center in 1998, “knows the importance of our youngest learners and the impact of that foundational development for our future. Coupled with the knowledge of small business development, Drew will help to move the 43rd forward by strengthening the district’s health, business and educational climates.”
A Republican, Drew said she holds fast to the qualities of faith, life and leadership through empowerment.
“Wisconsinites are in the midst of very uncertain health and economic conditions. COVID-19 continues to leave a wake which leaves no one untouched in Wisconsin and in our world,” said Drew in the news release. “Whether it be through economics or health, these conditions will not magically change overnight, and we will likely see the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 for years to come.”
Using the knowledge gained from working in the health field as a Registered Nurse and the experience she has in developing her own small business, Drew said she will be an advocate for every elector in the 43rd Assembly District.
Her campaign theme is: “Listen. Care. Do.”
The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties.
