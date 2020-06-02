The Class of 2020 Milton High School graduation ceremony will take place in your home, wherever you can view the Red Hawk Media YouTube page.
The graduation video will be available 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, the original time and date of the graduation ceremony.
The master of ceremonies is Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, who will give an address and closing remarks.
Superintendent Rich Dahman will welcome the graduates to what is his first MHS commencement. Class President Jakob Snow also will give a welcome.
Honor graduate addresses will be delivered by Valedictorian Matthew Klinger and Salutatorian Blake Riggs.
Three exchange students will be recognized: Gijs Jansen of Netherlands, Arianna Boccuni of Italy and Ruama Ligia Soares de Santana of Brazil.
School Board President Joe Martin will deliver a message from the school board.
Class of 2020 Graduate Gracie Schoen will sing “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift.
Processional music, the school song and music from the combined choirs and combined bands were recorded at previous MHS events.
The Class of 2020 motto is “You have brains in your head, You have feet in your shoes, You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” – Dr. Seuss.
