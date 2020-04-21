Milton will show support for 2020 senior athletes who will be unable to compete in their final sports season with #BeTheLightWI on Friday, April 24.
Along with the 16 Badger Conference schools, Milton will turn on stadium lights to honor their senior athletes Friday, April 24, at 8 p.m., and the school is encouraging residents to turn on porch lights also at the time.
Gov. Tony Evers extended Wisconsin’s Safer-At-Home order on Thursday, April 16, closing all schools, including extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.
The Red Hawks were set to be led by a group of seniors that included track and field state qualifiers Dane Nelson and Chrissy Hughes and state tennis qualifiers Miles Stuckey and Luke Grote.
Milton also had a strong senior presence on its baseball team, who advanced to the sectional final last season.
